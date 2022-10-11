Two of the top teams in the NFC face off this Sunday night, as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles host the rival 4-1 Dallas Cowboys. Both teams are riding high after five weeks of the regular season, and first place in the NFC East is on the line this weekend.

This matchup features one of the best offenses in the league vs. one of the best defenses, and this meeting could come down to which stars shine the brightest. Micah Parsons has been the commander of the Cowboys thus far, and he's somebody Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said will be accounted for every single play on Sunday night.

"Whatever you do, again, you're trying to put your players in the best position to succeed, and while you're doing that, you're trying not to allow their best players to wreck the game," Sirianni said. "So, he'll be accounted for every single play. That's doesn't mean he's not going to make some plays here and there. He's a really outstanding, outstanding player. I think we all know that. The league knows that. He's proved it for the last year and a half. So, we need to do our jobs as coaches and put the guys in positions to not only be at their best, but also to defeat their best, right, and contain their best. He'll be thought about."

Parsons is not a player you have to keep track of just because of his talent, but also because of how the Cowboys use him. Parsons lines up in different spots in the box, and can make an impact from all of them. Just last Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, Parsons registered a 91.4 PFF pass-rushing grade and recorded six pressures while notching two sacks and a forced fumble. Parsons is currently tied for the NFL lead in sacks with six, and is in the top three in tackles for loss (seven) and QB hits (12).

Parsons has made his largest impact this season as an edge rusher, and he has the skillset to not only pressure Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, but keep him contained as well.