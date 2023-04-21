Jalen Hurts is the highest-paid player in NFL history, earning $51 million per year until the 2028 season. The Philadelphia Eagles have used Hurts' ability to throw and run the ball to their advantage, culminating in a 2022 campaign that led to a Super Bowl appearance and Hurts finishing as the runner-up in NFL MVP voting.

As the cap number for Hurts increases, the Eagles will certainly be looking to protect their franchise investment. That doesn't mean Nick Sirianni is going to limit what Hurts does best.

"We didn't pay him more to do less. I'll say that," Sirianni said. "Will we still think about how to protect him? Yeah, because that's our job to protect our quarterback. But Jalen does a lot of things really well, and we want to utilize the skills that he has so he can continue to play at a high level.

"You know, to me, we'll continue to go about our business the same way we went about our we've went with our business. We'll always think about protecting him first, but we didn't pay him more to do less."

Hurts had a huge year to show he was the Eagles' franchise quarterback. He completed 66.5% of his passes for 4,280 yards with 25 touchdowns to just six interceptions for a 100.8 passer rating in his 18 starts (including playoffs). On the ground, he amassed 903 yards and 18 scores. Hurts reached 5,183 total yards and 43 total touchdowns to just seven turnovers in his 18 starts, with the Eagles going 16-2 in those games.

Hurts is the first quarterback to rush for 10-plus touchdowns in consecutive seasons. His 18 touchdown runs in 2022 were the most by a quarterback in a season (including playoffs). Running the football -- particularly in the red zone -- is a massive strength of Hurts' game.

The Eagles aren't going to limit Hurts because he's making $51 million per season. Hurts isn't the type of person to be content because he made a lot of money either.

Philadelphia wants to make sure it is getting the return of investment with Hurts. Letting their quarterback play to his strengths -- which includes running the football -- is part of why Hurts has become one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

"We're going to continue to do things," Sirianni said. "We'll have new wrinkles this year, obviously. We're going to find ways to do the things that we've done better. How we can coach them better? How we can get our guys in position to make the plays better? We'll grow on the scheme that we've had to maximize Jalen's ability.

"The reason Jalen is in this position where he's signed this big contract is the fact that, I've said this a million times, nobody knows what Jalen Hurts' ceiling is. Why? Because he loves football. He's tough. He has high football IQ.

"So, the guys that have those things, and he's competitive. The guys that have those things tend to reach their ceiling. He's just going to continue to rise, so he's a big part of this, too, because no man suddenly becomes different than his cherished thoughts and habits.

"He's going to continue to do the things he's done to this date because that's who he is. We all obviously have a part of it."