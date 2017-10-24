Eagles' nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters carted off with air cast on leg

The Philadelphia Eagles were 5-1 entering their Monday night game against the Redskins. And at halftime of that game, they led 17-10, seemingly on their way to their sixth win of the season. But early in the third quarter, the Eagles suffered a blow that has the potential to derail their season.

Nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters, 35, suffered a right leg injury and was carted off the field with an air cast on his leg. He appeared to be holding his knee. The Eagles almost immediately ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury.

Jason Peters went down, holding his right knee. pic.twitter.com/hJwMu87gXo — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 24, 2017

As they loaded Peters onto the cart, players from both teams surrounded the injured tackle. Redskins players were seen clapping for him. The crowd in Philadelphia chanted his name.

Replacing Peters was Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Assuming Peters will miss some time, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Eagles eventually move stud right tackle Lane Johnson over to the left side.

The injury is especially concerning for the Eagles because of Wentz's struggles under pressure. Entering Monday night, Wentz had a 58.9 passer rating under pressure -- 23rd out of 32 qualified quarterbacks -- according to Pro Football Focus. His passer rating when kept clean? 114.3, fifth out of 32 qualified quarterbacks.

Peters is the second stud veteran left tackle to go down in as many days. On Sunday, the Browns lost Joe Thomas for the season to a torn triceps injury.