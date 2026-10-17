The Philadelphia Eagles are not planning to place quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is out this week with a superficial blood clot, on injured reserve, according to ESPN. The team has reportedly not even discussed the possibility of IR for their QB.

Going on IR sidelines a player for at least four weeks.

The Eagles released a statement saying Hurts requested treatment on his calf four days after their Week 4 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles performed an ultrasound on his leg after they landed in London for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and found the superficial blood clot.

The team's medical staff determined he could play, and the team conducted a follow-up ultrasound where they found the blood clot had moved, which can lead to a serious health situation.

When he can play will be determined by his medical team. Hurts is still working on the best treatment plan for the situation and the team believes it is treatable. Hurts and the team are both still looking into more options and are putting the quarterback's health as top priority.

If the medical team believes IR is the best path for Hurts, he could still end up on it.

Blood thinners are a main treatment for blood clots and a player cannot play while on that medication. Typically, a patient would be on blood thinners for six weeks, but if the clot is minor, it may be treatable with other measures, such as anti-inflammatories.

If the clot worsens, it could mean more time on blood thinners, which would, in turn, mean more time away from the field.

With Hurts out this week against the Carolina Panthers, Tanner McKee will be leading the offense, and rookie Cole Payton will be the backup.

The Eagles added some security in the quarterback position this week, signing Joe Milton off the Dallas Cowboys practice squad. They now have four QBs, a number that led some to believe Hurts was headed to IR.