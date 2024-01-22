Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson has interviewed for several head coaching vacancies since the conclusion of the Eagles' season. Johnson had confirmed virtual interviews with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons in the initial round of the head coach interview process.

According to The Athletic, Johnson won't be getting an in-person interview with the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are conducting their second round of interviews for head coach and Johnson won't be a part of that group. The Panthers never announced a virtual interview with Johnson, even though they requested to have one with him.

Regardless, Johnson won't be part of the Panthers' plans. The Titans and Falcons haven't announced their in-person interviews yet, so Johnson is still in the running for those jobs.

So what does this mean for Johnson's future with the Eagles? Philadelphia is currently in a holding pattern regarding Johnson's fate as offensive coordinator. The Eagles haven't even announced whether or not Nick Sirianni is staying as head coach (not that they have to make an announcement for that), but Sirianni was the coach that decided to fire Sean Desai as defensive coordinator this week. This implies Sirianni is expected to be back for his fourth season as head coach. Will Johnson be retained with him?

There's actually incentive to keep Johnson on staff -- for now. If Johnson is hired by the Titans or Falcons as head coach, the Eagles would receive third-round compensatory picks in each of the next two drafts at part of the NFL rule to develop minority coaches and executives. The Eagles aren't going to fire Johnson with his interviews ongoing.

If the Titans and Falcons pass on Johnson, the Eagles will make a decision on his fate. Johnson's relationship with Sirianni -- and most importantly Jalen Hurts -- will be the telltale sign of what direction the Eagles decide to take.