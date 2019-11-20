Eagles offensive coordinator believes Nelson Agholor hasn't regressed: 'That's probably not fair'

The Philadelphia Eagles have needed Nelson Agholor to step up this season with DeSean Jackson on injured reserve and Alshon Jeffery experiencing a sudden decline in productivity. Agholor has done the opposite, signaling his days in Philadelphia are probably numbered.

Agholor had another crucial drop in Philadelphia's 17-10 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday, tracking a pass in an unusual manner that led to the former first-round pick attempting to catch a pass over his shoulder in the end zone. Agholor got his hands on the football as he fell to the ground, but couldn't come up with the catch with 1:05 left and the Eagles trailing by a touchdown on fourth down.

That was the second drop that would have resulted in a touchdown for Agholor this season, part of a difficult campaign for the fifth-year wideout. Agholor has 18 catches for 154 yards and no touchdowns over the last seven games, not exactly what the Eagles are paying him $9.387 million for.

Agholor is far from the player the Eagles saw the entire 2017 season and portions of the 2018 season. While his struggles have been well documented with the ineptitude of the Eagles wide receivers, Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh won't admit Agholor took a step back since peaking when the Eagles won the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

"I would say that that's probably not fair," Groh said Tuesday. "I would say that over the last two years, he's had to wear a lot of different hats in our offense due to the attrition at the position, and one of his strengths is his mental flexibility and his ability to learn. He knows the entire system as well as anybody. So, he's able to handle a lot from that standpoint.

"But the flip side of that coin is that then he gets moved around. In 2017 he was really able to really just kind of stay in one spot each and every week. We were healthy the entire year and we had the same three, four guys rotating and performing the same job.

"His job description has changed over the last couple years due to necessity, and I understand the question, but to me he's still the same player."

Agholor was strictly a slot receiver in 2017, one of the best in the game. He had 62 catches for 768 yards and eight touchdowns during the Eagles' Super Bowl season and followed that with a career-high 64 catches for 736 yards and four touchdowns in 2018. The Eagles traded for Golden Tate midway through the 2018 season and had him strictly play the slot, which opened things up for Agholor.

With Jeffery struggling and Jackson out, the pressure has been on Agholor to perform this season. The Eagles just haven't gotten the results from Agholor since moving him out of the slot in a full-time role.

"Trying to manage that is one of the things that we have to do, and again, putting him in the best position to be successful and do the things that he does really well, and we have a lot of confidence in Nelson Agholor," Groh said. "He's been one of the reasons why we've had success here, and I know he'll continue to be one."