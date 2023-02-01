Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills has been indicted by a grand jury on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio, per The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 25-year-old was charged after an incident that occurred in December 2019.

Per WKBN, the indictment states that Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual, and held the victim against her will. The incident was reported immediately to the police, and an investigation was conducted. The case was presented to a grand jury, which recommended the charges announced by Ohio prosecutors on Wednesday.

Sills was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent last offseason. He played his college ball at West Virginia and Oklahoma State, and was named First Team All-Big 12 two times. Sills played in just one game this past season, recording four special teams snaps in a 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He was inactive for both of the Eagles' two playoff wins.

The NFC champion Eagles are preparing for their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, which will take place in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. They have not yet released a statement on the Sills situation.