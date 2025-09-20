PHILADELPHIA -- Jordan Mailata is just as annoyed about the "Tush Push" as the people who complain about the play.

Mailata is a significant piece of one of the best offensive lines in football, which makes the "Tush Push" basically unstoppable when the Philadelphia Eagles run it. But he's had enough of hearing that's why the Eagles win football games, especially since Philadelphia has won 18 of its last 19 contests -- including Super Bowl LIX.

"I think that's bullcrap," a passionate Mailata said at the NovaCare Complex this week. "You can't say that we're winning games just for that. But other than that, I'm going to be an advocate for all the teams out there. You guys can definitely run this play, too. I promise you.

"It's not just us. It's not just the Philly Eagles. It's not just a Philly Eagle thing. You guys can definitely run it, too. You guys have the personnel."

NFL instructs refs to keep eagle eye on Tush Push, QB sneaks after controversial Week 2 Jonathan Jones

The Eagles have run a version of the quarterback sneak far more than anyone else since the start of the 2022 season -- 124 times, to be exact. That's twice as many as the next highest team -- the Buffalo Bills with 66. The Eagles have rushed for a first down or touchdown on that play 84.7% of the time.

The Eagles have run the "Tush Push" eight times this season, getting a first down or scoring a touchdown on six of those plays (75%). On the two times they didn't convert, the Eagles set themselves up for the intended result on the next play.

The play is nearly unstoppable for opposing defenses, and the NFL was two votes away from getting rid of it this offseason (needed 24 of 32 votes).

"I think it's a beautiful piece of art -- it truly is," Mailata said. "It's a lot of coordination. A lot of organized mess. This is my official plea to all the teams out there: You can run the 'Tush Push' just like we can."

The national media vitriol

The fallout of the "Tush Push" surviving this season has certainly caused a stir among those who cover the league nationally. During Sunday's broadcast of the Eagles' victory over the Chiefs, Fox Sports rules analyst Dean Blandino voiced his frustration over the play, saying he was "done" with the it.

The following day, ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Eagles won the game vs. the Chiefs when the league didn't vote to get rid of the "Tush Push" in March. Super Bowl-winning coach and "The NFL Today" analyst Bill Cowher voiced his concerns prior to the season.

"I just don't think it's a good-looking play," Cowher said. "I just don't think there's anything strategic about it. I think the officials are not as quick with their whistle, which constantly leads to sometimes an extra guy coming in with an extra burst of inertia, which puts someone in an awkward position. From a safety standpoint, I think it's an accident waiting to happen."

Eagles keep pushing around the competition, but it's not because of controversial play they have perfected Jeff Kerr

Health concerns like the ones voiced by Cowher are one reason why the "Tush Push" could be on its last leg, but Mailata took issue with some of the other talking points surrounding the play.

"Whichever announcer said it was a rugby play deserves jail time," Mailata, who grew up playing rugby in Australia, said with a laugh. "When you look at our defense and our special teams and they're dominating their side of the ball. And the offense is doing their part, not dominating, but we're doing our part, we're doing just enough, you know, just to call a spade a spade."

The Eagles run the play more than anyone else because of its high success rate and players continue to point out that it's available for all 32 teams to run. Lane Johnson doesn't see the big deal, nonchalantly downplaying the significance of the play.

"I'm just an employee of the Eagles, I'm told to run it," Johnson said. "Never thought it would come to this. It's been like this the past three years, so we'll see if it lives another year or another few weeks. But I'll be here."

How Eagles are reacting to 'Tush Push' changes

The NFL reminded its officials this week that players need to be aligned legally before the snap on the play. The Eagles did have a false start on a touchdown sneak that wasn't seen by the officials in Sunday's win over the Chiefs. Officials are being -- and have been -- instructed to ensure the offensive linemen are not lining up in the neutral zone, something that can happen frequently, per CBS Sports lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

"When you look at the referee standpoint, there's probably a few calls during each game they'd like to have back so they get critiqued just like the players -- so that's kind of how we roll," Johnson said. "You get the play called in and try to do the best you can, but looking into the weeks ahead, it'll be for us to make sure that we're dialed in."

The Eagles are taking notice of the league cracking down on the play. If the NFL is making adjustments, so will the Eagles.

"I know there's a lot of chatter and hype about the play, but we're coaching it the same way we always coach it," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "And we know we have to be right, not only on that play, but with all our plays."

The Eagles are going to continue running the "Tush Push" until they can't, and still will be excellent at the traditional quarterback sneak anyway. And if the play is eventually banned, it will be a reminder of how dominant the Eagles were when it was called. And there may be an even heavier dose of the play on Sunday when the Eagles host the Rams.

"It's like a sad day but at the same time you got to give it up," Mailata said. "It's like what do you do when you have six months to live?

"So hell, we might even call it 18 times this week. We'll see."