Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters has torn ACL and MCL, will miss season
Peters was carted off from the Eagles' Monday night game against the Redskins
Despite optimism from the Eagles' camp regarding the injury to Jason Peters on Monday night against the Redskins, an MRI did not bring them good news. The six-time All-Pro tackle tore both his ACL and his MCL, per Ian Rapoport. The injury will sideline Peters for the season, and at 35, it may affect his prospects after the year.
The injury couldn't come at a more frustrating time for the Eagles, who are now 6-1 and first in the NFC East. Carson Wentz has found his groove, and the injury is detrimental to an offensive line that has been surprisingly solid throughout the year. The injury doesn't decimate the line, but the leadership of a veteran like Peters is invaluable.
Halapoulivaati Vaitai is expected to step into the starting role. Vaitai was a fifth-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2016 out of TCU. Vaitai is no stranger to the field -- he filled in for right tackle Lane Johnson last season when Johnson was suspended. Vaitai started Weeks 5-11 before suffering an MCL sprain, but the pressure is on for an extremely competitive Eagles team this year. For Peters, he'll be watching from the sideline for the rest of the season as he tries to recover.
The good news for the Eagles is that Vaitai will have Peters' guidance -- an invaluable commodity in lieu of his presence. In spite of the injury, it would be surprising if Peters didn't act in a coaching capacity for the rest of the season. Obviously it's impossible to replace his production, but the longtime Eagle isn't leaving the team for the season, just the field.
