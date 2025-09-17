The "Tush Push" has once again become a hot topic around the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles' signature play caught even more attention following their 20-17 win on Sunday over the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX after coach Andy Reid and some of his players -- including star defensive tackle Chris Jones -- spoke out postgame about the play.

Philadelphia attempted the "Tush Push" seven times against the Chiefs -- including on a critical third-and-1 on the final play before the two-minute warning, which allowed the Eagles to run out the clock. In an interview with 94 WIP in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata said the narrative around his team winning the game simply because of that play makes his "blood boil."

"I understand the outrage," Mailata said. "What I don't understand is them using it as an excuse to why we won the game. I think it's incredibly disrespectful to our defense and our special teams, who balled out. And my brothers on defense and special teams who balled out that game, who had our backs when we weren't moving the ball or we weren't doing anything.

"When I see those things, they fly across my timeline, that kind of irks me a little bit. That pisses me off because we give so much to this game. And to kind of base off a short-yardage play -- that is a football play -- and say that we won the game off that, but not how our defense played and not how our special teams have played putting us in those positions, I think it's bullcrap. I just think it's rubbish. Absolute rubbish, man. It makes my blood boil just thinking about it."

Social media went into a frenzy on Sunday when replay showed Eagles offensive linemen Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen firing off the ball before it was snapped on the goal line, which helped Jalen Hurts plunge in for a 1-yard touchdown.

Reid was asked about the "Tush Push" after his team's loss and said that if the Eagles were in fact moving early, the false start penalty should have been called.

"If guys are moving early, then you've got to call that," Reid said Monday. "So they'll go back and look at that and see what their evaluation is of it. It could be different than mine. Mine, I felt like the guys were moving. That's why I was griping about it on the sideline there with the officials."

The "Tush Push" was voted on by NFL owners to be banned this past offseason, but it didn't receive enough votes to pass. The final vote tally was 22-10 (22 voted to eliminate the play, 10 voted to keep it). The Green Bay Packers -- the team that proposed the change -- needed 24 votes (or 75% of the owners to vote yes) for the play to be banned.