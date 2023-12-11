Going into the month of December, the Philadelphia Eagles were 10-1 and they looked like one of the best teams in the NFL, but the holiday month has turned into a total nightmare for Philly.

Following their loss to the Cowboys, the Eagles are now on a two-game losing streak that the NFL hasn't seen since 1983. We'll be covering the details of that streak below.

That was one of the 15 interesting facts that our research department sent out this week about Week 14. If you're new here, I get an email every week from our CBS Sports research department, and that email always includes some amazingly wild facts about the games that were just played.

With that in mind, here are 15 crazy facts about Week 14:

Eagles losing ugly. With their 33-13 loss to the Cowboys, the Eagles became the first team in 40 years to have a record that's eight or more games above .500 and lose back-to-back games by 20 or more points. The last team in that situation to lose consecutive games in that manner was the 1983 Cowboys. The Cowboys started 12-2 that year, got blown out in their final two games of the season and then promptly lost in the wild-card round. That's not a good sign for the Eagles. Vikings and Raiders make history. The Vikings' 3-0 win was the lowest-scoring indoor game in NFL History. If you watched any of that game on Sunday. I'm sorry. It was also the lowest-scoring game since 2007 when the Steelers also beat the Dolphins 3-0. Goose eggs all over the place. Somehow there were two games on Sunday -- Vikings-Raiders and Texans-Jets -- that had a halftime score of 0-0, marking the first time since Oct. 30, 1988 that we had two games go to halftime with zero points on the same day. Jets offense is unstoppable. Although the Jets got blanked in the first half, they ended up scoring 30 points against the Texans. That marked the first time in 18 games that the Jets have scored three touchdowns in a game. That 18-game drought was the longest in the NFL since the Seahawks did it in 1992-93. Jets and Texans involved in a punt-off. Not only were these two teams tied 0-0 at halftime, but they also both punted on EVERY possession they had in the first half. That marks the first time since at least 1993 that both teams punted on every possession in a half (excluding possessions that end with a kneel down).

Joe Browning or Jake Burrow. Jake Browning has now completed 79% of his passes, which is the highest completion percentage in NFL history for a quarterback through his first three starts. With a 54-yard TD pass against the Colts, Browning now has two TD passes of 50 yards or more on the season, which is as many as Joe Burrow. Deebo does good: With 149 receiving yards along with one rushing TD and one receiving TD against the Seahawks, Deebo Samuel became the second player in NFL history with at least 100 receiving yards, a receiving TD and a rushing TD in back-to-back games, joining Timmy Brown, who pulled off the same feat in 1960. 49ers are destroying everyone. With their 28-16 win over the Seahawks, the 49ers have now won a total of 19 games by 12 points or more since the start of last season. That matches the 1941-42 Bears for the most 12-point wins over two seasons in NFL history. Ravens pick up unique overtime win. The Ravens were able to beat the Rams, thanks to a walk-off touchdown on a punt return by Tylan Wallace. The return marked just the fourth time in NFL History that an OT game has ended with a punt return. The crazy part is that two of the four returns have happened this season (Xavien Gipson helped the Jets beat the Bills with a punt return in Week 1). Fabulous Flacco. Joe Flacco threw THREE touchdown passes of at least 30 yards, becoming the first Browns QB to accomplish that in one game since Brian Sipe did it during his MVP season in 1980. Fabulous Flacco, Part II. With the Browns' win, Joe Flacco became the fourth starting QB to win a game with the Browns this year, joining Deshaun Watson, P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The Browns are now just the eighth team since 1950 to win at least one game with four different quarterbacks in a single season. Dallas' kicker does long distance. Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey now holds the record for longest first-quarter field goal in NFL history. Aubrey set it against the Eagles on Sunday when he hit from 60 yards out. Aubrey also became the first player in NFL history to hit two field goals of at least 59 yards in the same game. AFC is on fire. The AFC has 11 teams in the conference that currently have a winning record, which is the highest number by one conference through 14 weeks since 1970. NFC teams almost always lose to Lamar. With a win over the Rams on Sunday, Lamar Jackson now has a 19-1 career record against NFC teams. That is the best record since 1970 by a QB against the opposing conference. Justin Tucker back on top. Two weeks ago, the Ravens star lost his title as the most accurate kicker in NFL history to Younghoe Koo, but he now has the title back after Koo missed two field goals on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Tucker's career accuracy percentage is now at 90%, which sits ahead of Harrison Butker (89.47%) and Koo (89.09%) on the all-time list. Those three are well ahead of everyone else with no other kicker even at 88%.