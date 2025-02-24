The Philadelphia Eagles had one of the most impressive Super Bowl runs in recent history, culminating with 95 points between the conference championship game and the Super Bowl -- the most points combined in those two rounds of the playoffs in NFL history.

Not only did the Eagles have a dominant playoff run, they were one of the youngest teams to win a Super Bowl title. Per CBS Sports Research, the Eagles had an average age of 26 years and 220 days -- the sixth-youngest team to win a Super Bowl in the Super Bowl era (since 1966).

Philadelphia had a point differential of +68 in the playoffs, the best for any team since the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their +12 turnover margin in the postseason was the best since the 1998 Denver Broncos and the 818 postseaosn rushing yards was the most by any team.

This is what made the Eagles being the sixth-youngest Super Bowl champion all the more impressive.

Eagles defensive end said Vic Fangio had team meeting after team gave up 22 points in Super Bowl LIX win Jeff Kerr

Youngest Super Bowl champions -- average age of roster

Team Average Age 1974 Steelers 25 years, 304 days 1981 49ers 26 years, 47 days 1985 Bears 26 years, 135 days 2013 Seahawks 26 years, 161 days 1986 Giants 26 years, 210 days 2024 Eagles 26 years, 220 days

Of these teams, five of the six had quarterbacks win a Super Bowl under the age of 30 (Phil Simms was 30 on the 1986 Giants) and five of the six had franchise quarterbacks (Jim McMahon on the 1985 Bears was the lone exemption).

The 1974 Steelers and 1981 49ers turned into a dynasty, as the Steelers won four Super Bowls over the next six seasons and the 49ers won four Super Bowls over the next nine seasons. The Giants got another Super Bowl in 1990, while the Seahawks returned to the Super Bowl in 2014 but didn't win another championship.

Based on the success of the other young Super Bowl-winning rosters, this bodes well for the Eagles in hopes of winning another championship. Philadelphia still has more of its core intact, even if free agency is more prevalent in the NFL than ever before.