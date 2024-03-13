Once again, the Philadelphia Eagles are proposing an alternative to the NFL's onside kick. Philadelphia's proposal was just one of four that was issued by NFL clubs on Wednesday, the first day of the new league year.

The Eagles' onside kick alliterative would allow a team that scores the chance to keep the ball if they can convert a 4th-and-20 from their own 20-yard-line. A similar alternative was recently used in the XFL and USFL. Philadelphia has previously proposed this, but hasn't gotten the necessary support.

Philadelphia also proposed to eliminate the first touch spot after the receiving team possesses the ball.

The Detroit Lions, meanwhile, proposed to protect a team's ability to challenge a third ruling following one successful challenge. Also, the Indianapolis Colts proposed a change that would allow a coach or replay official (inside of two minutes) to challenge any foul that has been called.

Additionally, there were two bylaws proposals to push back the league's trade deadline, which is currently the Tuesday after Week 8. The Steelers proposed to move it to the Tuesday following Week 9 games. The Browns, Lions, Jets, Eagles and Commanders proposed to move it to the Tuesday after Week 10 games.

These proposals come after NFL special teams coordinators made a proposal earlier this month that if approved would drastically change the kickoff in 2024. Given the proposal of the coordinators and the Eagles, it's safe to say that special teams plays are going to look differently in 2024.

Any rule change needs to be approved by 75% of NFL owners. The owners will vote on any possible rule changes during the annual league meeting, which will be held from March 24-27 in Orlando, Florida.