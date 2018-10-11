Eagles OT Lane Johnson could miss Thursday night game vs. Giants with high ankle sprain

As the Philadelphia Eagles look to snap a two-game losing streak on the road Thursday night against their rival New York Giants, the defending Super Bowl champions could be without arguably their best offensive lineman.

Right tackle Lane Johnson, a 2017 Pro Bowler and an integral piece of the team's Super Bowl LII run, could miss the Eagles' Week 6 game because of a high-ankle sprain, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. The Eagles announced only that Johnson is dealing with an ankle injury on Thursday morning and downgraded him to "questionable" for the Giants game.

According to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, Johnson will likely be a true "game-time call."

"Obviously he'll do whatever he can to play," Bowen tweeted. "That's where these Thursday games are tough, (because) he kind of needs more than four days after playing on it Sunday."

Johnson has actually been among the chief culprits of the Eagles' slow offensive start in 2018, allowing strip-sacks of quarterback Carson Wentz in back-to-back weeks. But his absence would be an obvious blow to the depth up front, where second-year swing tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai would be in line to start at right tackle if Johnson is unable to go. Vaitai has also seen time at left tackle, where longtime starter Jason Peters has taken brief breaks amid his own injuries, so if Johnson is inactive, the Eagles may need to be creative on the edges.