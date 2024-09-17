PHILADELPHIA -- One of the most embarrassing collapses in Philadelphia Eagles history occurred in Monday night's 22-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Eagles had a victory wrapped up before Saquon Barkley's drop on third down set the stage for the defense to give up 70 yards on six plays in a little over a minute -- capped with a Kirk Cousins touchdown pass to Drake London with 34 seconds left.

Jalen Hurts threw a late interception that sealed Atlanta's 22-21 victory over Philadelphia, making the Eagles' collapse complete. Instead of starting 2-0, the Eagles are 1-1 and have to answer a lot of questions about a loss that should not have happened.

In this week's Eagles overreactions, who is at fault for the collapse? What was Nick Sirianni thinking late in the game? How much do the Eagles miss A.J. Brown?

Saquon Barkley's drop isn't to blame for the Eagles loss

Overreaction or Reality: Overreaction

There are plenty of things to blame for Monday's loss, but even Barkley himself said he needed to catch the football on third-and-3 that would have sealed the victory. If Barkley catches the pass, the Eagles get a first down and run out the clock -- winning 21-15.

The collapse by the defense doesn't happen because the Falcons don't get the ball back. The play simply wasn't executed, thanks to the drop by Barkley.

If Barkley catches the pass, game over. A lack of execution cost the Eagles a win.

The decision to throw on third down by Kellen Moore was the correct call

Overreaction or Reality: Reality

Understand the thought process of running the ball on third-and-3 with 1:46 left. The play the Eagles ran was a high-percentage play and worked if Barkley catches the ball. Again, execution is the key here.

A play-action rollout where the defense is baiting on Jalen Hurts, freeing up Barkley to make an easy reception. The only downside to the play was an incomplete pass, stopping the clock. Of course that happened, thanks to Barkley's drop.

Could the Eagles have run the ball on third-and-3? Sure, and the clock would have continued to run. If they don't convert the run, what's stopping Sirianni from kicking the field goal? The defense let the Falcons go up the field in six plays and 1:01 anyway, making it way too easy for Atlanta.

Right call, poor execution.

The Eagles should have went for it on fourth down to seal the win

Overreaction or Reality: Reality

This is shocking from Sirianni to have Jake Elliott kick a 28-yard field goal with 1:42 left. After the Barkley drop, the Eagles still win the game if they convert a fourth-and-3. The six-point lead still makes it a one-score game, but the Falcons got the ball at the 30 instead of the 10 -- assuming the Eagles don't convert the fourth down and hold a three-point lead.

Every situation is different, but Sirianni went for it on fourth down at the Falcons' 9-yard line in the first quarter and didn't convert. Sirianni didn't take the points there, so why would he take points later? The inconsistency is baffling, and Sirianni didn't seem to understand why a team doesn't kick a field goal in that spot.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Eagles' win percentage dropped 9% with the decision to kick the field goal (94% to 85%). Why is that? Because the Falcons officially got the ball back.

A bad decision by Sirianni on a night full of them. The ultra-aggressive Sirianni was somehow conservative.

A.J. Brown is the most valuable player on the Eagles offense

Overreaction or Reality: Overreaction

This is tough to admit, but Lane Johnson is the most valuable player on the Eagles offense. When Johnson is out, the offensive line is in shambles and the offense doesn't function -- even with Brown in it.

With Brown out last night, his importance to the Eagles offense was also magnified. The Eagles had just one explosive play for 20+ yards, and that was a Jalen Hurts scramble for 23 yards in the third quarter.

Without Brown DeVonta Smith and Britain Covey combined for 16 targets (Covey had four career catches coming into Monday's game). The rest of the Eagles combined for 13 targets, and this includes Barkley's five.

Jahan Dotson had one target. Dallas Goedert had just four. These are the players the Eagles are relying on to step up. Jalen Hurts threw just seven passes of 10+ air yards, and completed six of them (the incompletion was his interception on the bad throw in the final minute).

The Eagles sorely missed Brown on Monday night. He's not the most valuable player on offense, but he's pretty close.

The Eagles don't have a pass rush

Overreaction or Reality: Reality

The Eagles pass rush was just as big of a culprit in the loss as anything. Bryce Huff and Nolan Smith combined for three pressures in the loss (Huff two, Smith one), part of a night which the Eagles had an abysmal 14.5% pressure rate.

Philadelphia has a 4.5% sack rate, good for 28th in the NFL. Per Sportradar, the Eagles' 13.4% pressure rate is 31st in the NFL.

Huff has a 2.9% pressure rate through two weeks and Smith sits at 4.4%. Jordan Davis is at 1.5% and Milton Williams is also at 1.5%. All these players play a significant amount of the defensive snaps up front.

Brandon Graham, who is 36, is one of the Eagles' best pass rushers. That is not a good sign. The Eagles are discovering they have plenty of pass rushers who can't get to the quarterback, which is a major concern for the defense going forward.