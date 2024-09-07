The Philadelphia Eagles escaped Brazil with a thrilling 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo, with Saquon Barkley providing the highlights in his debut with three touchdowns. Heading into this rare season-opening trip, a win in Brazil would have been enough to be satisfied.

But in the world of the NFL, that's never the case. The Eagles had plenty of aspects of this game worthy of overreacting. What deserves an overreaction from the win? Let's break down the top storylines from the victory.

Eagles won't win Super Bowl with Jalen Hurts' turnover issues

Overreaction or Reality: Reality

Hurts needs to get these turnover issues corrected. New offensive system, but same problems for Hurts in the opener. Hurts had two giveaways on the first six plays of the game, a late throw that led to an interception and a credited fumble on an early snap. Hurts also threw a red zone interception in the second half and fumbled the exchange on the "tush push" in the final minute.

Hurts has 23 giveaways in his last 18 regular season games. The Eagles have an offense that's good enough to win at all, but they won't if Hurts gives the ball away as frequently as he does.

Saquon Barkley is Eagles' best RB since LeSean McCoy

Overreaction or Reality: Reality

Saquon Barkley PHI • RB • #26 Att 24 Yds 109 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

It only took one game for Barkley to make an impact for the Eagles. Barkley scored three touchdowns in his Eagles debut, the first Eagles player to score three touchdowns in his first game with the team since Terrell Owens in 2004 (you know the impact Owens made with the Eagles). Barkley is just the third running back since 2000 to have 100-plus rushing yards and three touchdowns in a game, joining McCoy and Brian Westbrook.

The Eagles haven't had a running back who can change a game like Barkley since McCoy played his last snap with the team a decade ago. Barkley took over the game when the Eagles needed him most, setting up the passing game after he got the offense on track. Barkley was the best player on the field, similar to McCoy was when he played in Philadelphia.

Cam Jurgens' snaps at center are a problem

Overreaction or Reality: Overreaction

This was not a banner night for Jurgens in his first start at center. He snapped a ball early while Jalen Hurts was still calling sets on the sixth offensive play of the game, leading to a crucial fumble deep in the Eagles own territory. Hurts and Jurgens also had a botched snap on the "tush push" late in the fourth quarter when the Eagles could have sealed the game.

The second ball was on Hurts, but the first was on Jurgens. Is this a cause for concern going forward? There were some good things Jurgens did in the game, and he only has one start at center under his belt. Those snaps and communication issues should improve as the season goes on.

Let's not judge a center after one start.

Eagles should sign Zack Baun to multi-year extension

Overreaction or Reality: Reality

No Eagles defensive player ever had a debut like Baun had. Baun finished with 15 tackles and two sacks in his first game with the team, becoming just the sixth player since 1987 with 15-plus tackles and 2-plus sacks in a game -- and the first Eagles player to accomplish the feat.

Baun was all over the field, capping off the night with a sack to seal the victory. The Eagles defense had their issues, but Baun was making plays to help them out throughout the night. Since Baun is on a one-year deal, the Eagles should seriously consider signing him to a contract extension.

Baun plays the Andrew Van Ginkel role in the Eagles defense very well. He seems to be a fixture for this defense for years to come.

Eagles' pass rush is a major concern

Overreaction or Reality: Reality

Outside of Zack Baun, the Eagles pass rush never made the trip to Brazil. Josh Sweat had just two pressures in the game, while Nolan Smith finished with one and Bryce Huff none. Keep in mind the Eagles paid Huff $17 million a year and traded Haason Reddick. Both Smith and Huff didn't have good training camps, so these results aren't surprising.

Jalen Carter recorded just two pressures (and two penalties) while Jordan Davis had zero. Moro Ojomo was a bright spot with two pressures, but the regulars on this defensive front didn't do much.

Perhaps the field played a role for this defensive line, but the Eagles didn't ease the concerns coming out of camp. This appears to be the norm rather than the outlier.