PHILADELPHIA -- While it wasn't pretty, the Philadelphia Eagles are 4-0 after Sunday's thrilling 34-31 overtime victory over the Washington Commanders. The Eagles made winning this game more difficult than they needed to, due to some coaching mistakes, defensive miscues, and penalties that were able to keep Washington in the game.

Philadelphia overcame a slow start and 10-point deficit to really for the victory, and had the game in hand before a last-second touchdown by Washington forced overtime. There are a few things to digest from this game, including determining which takes are valid.

Which are overreactions and which are reality?

James Bradberry needs to go back to outside CB

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Hindsight is 20-20 here. The Eagles didn't have a choice in the matter with Sydney Brown out this week, as Brown would have played that slot cornerback role with the top two slot cornerbacks out. It's hard to understand why Mario Goodrich is on the roster if Bradberry is the going to play all the slot cornerback snaps anyway (but that's another topic).

The best option for the Eagles when Brown is out is Bradberry in the slot, with Darius Slay and Josh Jobe on the outside. Bradberry is an All-Pro cornerback on the outside, but he's needed in the slot right now. The coverage numbers weren't affected Sunday for Bradberry (4 of 6, 34 yards, 70.1 rating) while Jobe was holding his own until the last-second touchdown in regulation (3 of 6, 35 yards, TD, 95.8 rating).

Bradberry will go back to outside cornerback once Brown his healthy, but he's the best option in the slot until Brown returns.

Jake Elliott is the best kicker in franchise history

Overreaction or reality: Reality

I think it's fair to have this discussion after Elliott drilled the game-winning 54-yarder to get the Eagles to 4-0. Elliott has certainly had his fair share of clutch kicks in an Eagles uniform, as the 61-yarder to beat the Giants in his rookie season (2017) and the two 40-plus yard kicks in Super Bowl LII come to mind.

Elliott has the highest field goal percentage in Eagles history at 85.3% (minimum 100 attempts) and has the most 50-plus yard field goals in Eagles history (23). He's hit 50-plus yard field goals at a 67.6% clip, the best in franchise history. Elliott is 15 of 15 in the postseason kicking field goals as well.

When the Eagles need a big kick, Elliott is there to deliver. He's the most clutch kicker in franchise history -- and the best.

Throwing the go-ahead TD to A.J. Brown made no sense

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Brown's 28-yard touchdown catch with 1:43 gave the Eagles the lead, but was it necessary? The Eagles had the Commanders down to their last timeout with 1:49 left and were facing a second-and-4 on the Commanders' 28-yard line.

What about getting four yards and the first down, then running the clock down to the final seconds and having Jake Elliott send the team home with a game-winning field goal?

The Commanders still needed a touchdown to win after Brown scored, but the Eagles defense let Sam Howell march right down the field and they scored the tying touchdown with no time left in regulation. Thanks to Ron Rivera not going for two and the win, the Eagles got a second chance to finish the job in overtime.

This conversation could have been completely different if Washington wins the game in regulation, as Philadelphia gave the Commanders a chance to tie it instead of running the clock down. The situational football decisions were not on point by the coaching staff.

Nicholas Morrow should start when Nakobe Dean returns

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Morrow has been a pleasant surprise since Dean got injured in the first game of the season, with his standout performance coming Sunday against Washington. He became the first Eagles linebacker with 10 tackles and three sacks in a game and also had a forced fumble to boot. Keep in mind Morrow did not have a good training camp and was cut by the team before the season started.

Should Morrow start when Dean returns? Benching Dean isn't going to happen and the Eagles would be hard pressed to bench Cunningham since he is also playing well (and has been a pleasant surprise in coverage).

Whether Dean is relegated to the third off-ball linebacker role or not, the Eagles have depth at the position that seemed unfathomable a month ago. Morrow's play is just what a depleted Eagles defense has needed over the past few weeks.

It's going to be hard to take Morrow off the field.

Eagles defensive line needs to get the sack numbers up

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Eagles defensive line doesn't have the sack numbers many would like (after having 70 last season). Through four games, the Eagles defensive line has just eight sacks and the team has 11 total. While Philadelphia had five sacks Sunday, linebacker Nicholas Morrow had three of them.

While the sacks aren't coming, the Eagles defense had 19 pressures on Sunday -- their highest total of the year. The pressure rate is just 33.7% (22nd in NFL) and the sack rate is 6.3% (20th).

These numbers certainly can improve and the Eagles are getting to the quarterback in timely moments. Having Haason Reddick healthy (the cast is off) will certainly help matters.

Remember, the pass rush didn't get going until the second half of last year.