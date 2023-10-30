LANDOVER, Md. -- Of course it wasn't pretty, but the Philadelphia Eagles are 7-1 and possesses the best record in the NFL after defeating the Commanders 38-31 in Week 8. This is familiar territory for Philadelphia, overcoming miscues throughout the game yet making the plays necessary to come away with a victory.

The Eagles have had or shared the best record in football for 27 consecutive weeks, a testament to how talented and resilient this team is. This team is good, but there are always marked areas for improvement as the league heads into November.

There were plenty of opinions formed from the Eagles' win over the Commanders, but which are overreactions and which are reality? Here's a look:

Jalen Hurts knee injury is a bigger concern than we think

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Hurts doesn't want to talk about the knee injury and the Eagles will downplay it. The brace on Hurts' knee isn't as big as one players with knee injuries typically wear, yet it's clear Hurts is playing through pain -- even though he went 29 of 38 for 319 yards with four touchdowns and a 135.7 rating.

Hurts took longer to arrive at his press conference than usual -- speaking to reporters more than an hour after the game. The Eagles quarterback was getting treatment on his knee, an injury that's bothering him even though Hurts is healthy enough to play.

Hurts is going to play through an injury that's been bothering him for several weeks, and the bye week is going at an excellent time for him to rest it up. If Hurts can tolerate the pain and continue his success as one of the game's best quarterbacks inside the pocket, the Eagles are going to put points on the board and win games.

As for the running game? That's another issue that needs to be corrected, with Hurts getting healthy as priority No. 1.

The running game needs outside help

Overreaction or reality: Reality

With the trade deadline approaching and Hurts limited running the football with his knee injury, the Eagles have to had seen enough to know their current crop of No. 2 running backs aren't cutting it. Kenneth Gainwell fumbled the football inside the 5 yard line during an afternoon which he had two carries for -4 yards.

Since Week 1, Gainwell has 37 carries for 99 yards -- an average of 2.68 yards per carry. Boston Scott has just two carries since Week 4 and Rashaad Penny is a healthy scratch every week. This unit has to be improved behind D'Andre Swift, who is averaging just 3.65 yards per carry since Week 4 (72 carries, 263 yards, two touchdowns).

The Eagles are averaging just 79.3 rushing yards per game over the last three weeks. Part of it involves Hurts being limited on the ground, but Philadelphia is getting essentially nothing behind Swift.

Howie Roseman should be active in finding an improvement.

Slot CB needs outside help

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Eagles front office will be looking at slot cornerback heading into the trade deadline, due to all the injuries that occurred at the position. With Kevin Byard at safety, the Eagles moved Sydney Brown and tried Eli Ricks in the slot for another week.

Ricks was fine in his 19 coverage snaps, as Sam Howell went 3 of 5 for 12 yards with a 64.6 passer rating and a pass interference called against him on third down early in the game. Brown had a rough day in his 30 coverage snaps, as Howell went 4 of 5 for 41 yards and a touchdown (118.8 rating).

Perhaps the Eagles go with Ricks more and still use Brown in box-nickel formations, but the middle of the field was open due to quick drops and throws by Howell The Eagles don't exactly have great coverage linebackers either, even though Nicholas Morrow has been a pleasant surprise.

Bradley Roby may be coming back soon, so he may factor into the mix. The Eagles could get something more permanent in the slot, but Ricks may deserve more of an opportunity going forward. There still is a role for Brown too.

Tyler Steen should be backup RG

Overreaction or reality: Reality

When Steen entered the game for Sua Opeta, he played well at right guard. Steen only was a pass blocker on six snaps, but he didn't allow a single quarterback hit or pressure. Opeta had 35 pass blocking snaps and allowed three pressures, while the run game as also been affected.

The Eagles haven't rushed for over 100 yards in three consecutive games, all three of which Opeta has started. Opeta is a serviceable backup right guard, but Steen is a second-round pick that is projected to start on this offensive line once Jeff Stoutland develops him.

Cam Jurgens is eligible to come off injured reserve this week and should be back to help out the running game and pass protection on the right side. The time is now to elevate Steen on the depth chart when Jurgens returns.

Steen is a future starter on this offensive line.