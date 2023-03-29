The "Kelly Green" uniforms are officially back in the Philadelphia Eagles rotation. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie confirmed Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings that the franchise will bring back the team's popular "Kelly Green" uniforms with the one-shell rule approved.

Lurie announced that the return of the uniforms were coming last year, but that the "Kelly Green" uniforms wouldn't be in place for 2022.

"I'm super excited. I don't know what date that's going to be," Lurie said. "The first moment we can get the Kelly Green helmet approved, we'll finally get to see it on the field."

The "Kelly Green" throwbacks the Eagles will use are from the Randall Cunningham era -- the team's home uniform from 1985 to 1995. The Eagles wore a Kelly green jersey with gray pants, which were a staple of the uniform for several decades.

Teams can have up to four sets of jerseys (home, away and two alternates) during a season. The Eagles will have a home (midnight green), road (white), alternate one (black) and alternate two (throwback). Philadelphia debuted the black helmets with the black jersey and black pants as part of its 2022 uniform set, and Lurie is hoping the black helmets can be part of the rotation in 2023, giving the Eagles three different helmet designs (midnight green, black, kelly green).

The NFL has not passed the use of a third helmet for 2023, so the Eagles could have just the midnight green and "Kelly Green" helmets in 2023.

The "Kelly Green" uniforms were worn by the Eagles until 1996, when Lurie switched the team colors to the current "midnight green" used for the past 26 years. "Kelly Green" only returned once since team switched uniform colors, in Week 1 of the 2010 season when the Eagles celebrated the 50th anniversary of the 1960 NFL Championship team.