Andy Reid will become the fifth head coach to go against his former team in the Super Bowl this weekend as his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. "Big Red" is looking to pick up his second Super Bowl ring as a head coach, and it would be pretty sweet to earn it against the club that once made the decision not to renew his contract.

Reid has gone 247-138-1 in his coaching career, and 21-16 in the playoffs. He enjoyed 14 seasons with the Eagles, going 130-93-1 and 10-9 in the playoffs before he was let go following a 4-12 season in 2012 -- which is still the worst campaign of his head-coaching career.

As his team prepares to share the big stage with Reid, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie revisited the "extremely difficult" decision to part ways with Reid, knowing that he was releasing a future Hall of Famer.

"It was extremely difficult because I was personally extremely close with Andy," Lurie said, via The Washington Post, (H/T Pro Football Talk). "Obviously we were very, very successful together. He represented everything that I believe in. … I just think the best thing for Andy at the time -- and I think his family probably thought the best thing for Andy at the time -- was to have a different environment for his family at that moment in time. I always thought he'd be highly successful wherever he went. I credit the Chiefs for immediately realizing their opportunity. And they got a first-ballot Hall of Fame coach, in my opinion."

Reid hit the ground running in Kansas City, going 11-5 in his first season. In fact, in 10 seasons with the Chiefs, Reid has failed to record double-digit wins just once, and has made the Super Bowl three times. It was undoubtedly one of the best hires the Chiefs have ever made.

The Chiefs are in a bit of a different spot this Sunday. While Reid is 3-0 against his former team, winning all three matchups by at least seven points, Kansas City finds itself as the underdog vs. Philly. Patrick Mahomes has never been a postseason underdog, but is 7-1-1 against the spread and 6-3 straight up as a regular-season underdog.