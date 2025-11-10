NFL Week 10 will conclude with Super Bowl contenders meeting on 'Monday Night Football' as the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Green Bay Packers. These are two of the seven remaining NFL teams with just two losses, as both sit atop their respective NFC divisions. Philadelphia (6-2) is coming off a bye and knocked off the New York Giants, 38-20, in Week 8. Green Bay (5-2-1) had its three-game win streak come to an end on Sunday as the Pack fell to the Carolina Panthers 16-13. Packers receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder) is quesstionable.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Philadelphia has won the last three meetings, including a victory in last season's Wild Card round. The latest Packers vs. Eagles odds have Green Bay as the 1.5-point home favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 45. Before making any Eagles vs. Packers picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 10 on a sizzling 47-29 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Green Bay vs. Philadelphia. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Eagles vs. Packers:

Packers vs. Eagles spread Packers - 1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Packers vs. Eagles over/under 45 points Packers vs. Eagles money line Packers -110, Eagles -109 Packers vs. Eagles picks See picks at SportsLine Packers vs. Eagles streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Eagles can cover

Philly has several things in its favor, starting with that it eliminated the Packers from last year's playoffs with a 22-10 victory in the Wild Card Round. The Eagles have won three straight versus Green Bay, and Philadelphia has a rest advantage in coming off a bye. The Eagles are 4-0 outright after a bye under coach Nick Sirianni, and 4-0 is also the team's record as an underdog since the start of last season.

The Eagles had their best offensive performance in their last game, with season highs in points (38), total yards (427), passing touchdowns (4) and rushing yards (276). That came without the injured A.J. Brown, though he is expected to return on Monday. Philly's offense leads the NFL in two very important metrics -- it has the fewest giveaways in the league and it tops the league in redzone scoring. The former will be magnified by the fact that Green Bay has the fewest takeaways in 2025. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Packers can cover

Coming off a loss as 13.5-point favorites versus Carolina is sure to motivate Green Bay on Monday, and it also has confidence in having the backing of Lambeau Field. The Packers have won six straight home games on Mondays, with an average margin of victory of +13.6 points over this streak. Additionally, they have an 18-6 all-time record versus the Eagles at home, including winning the last Lambeau meeting in 2020.

Matt LaFleur has the best cover percentage (66%) by any head coach in primetime this century, going 23-12-1 against the spread. The 2025 Packers boast top-eight rankings in total yards, passing offense and third-down offense while the defense is also carrying its weight. Green Bay shuts down the pass, allowing the fewest yards per attempt and fewest yards per completion, while Micah Parsons and co. rank in the top 10 in pressure rate. That pass rush could cause problems for an Eagles offense that ranks 28th in third-down conversion percentage. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Eagles vs. Packers picks

For Packers vs. Eagles on 'Monday Night Football,' the model is leaning Under the total, projecting 44 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Eagles vs. Packers, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Packers vs. Eagles spread you need to jump, all from the model that is 47-29 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.