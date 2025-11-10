Two of the NFC's best will collide on 'Monday Night Football' as the Green Bay Packers host the Philadelphia Eagles. You can conclude NFL Week 10 with a MNF SGP involving Eagles vs. Packers picks versus the spread, on the money line, with the total or in regard to NFL player props. Both backfields are star-laden with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley of Philly countered by Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs of Green Bay. However, consider the recent series history, spread and money line NFL bets will draw lots of attention with this 'Monday Night Football' same-game parlay.

The Eagles have both covered and outright won in each of the last three matchups, which includes both a regular season and a playoff game last season. Love had three picks in the latter and will now have to move forward without the services of Tucker Kraft (knee). Is Over 0.5 interceptions (+124) a plus-money NFL prop too good to pass up on with your NFL same-game parlay? Before locking in any Packers vs. Eagles picks for your 'Monday Night Football' SGP, be sure to see the Eagles vs. Packers prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

LIMITED TIME: Use promo code CHAMPIONSHIP to get your first month at SportsLine for $1 JOIN NOW.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

Now, the model has analyzed Packers vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football and locked in three confident best bets for an NFL SGP. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of well over 6-1. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Philadelphia vs. Green Bay here.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

Top Monday Night Football SGP picks

After simulating Eagles vs. Packers, SportsLine's Machine Learning Model says Love goes Over 233.5 passing yards (-122 at FanDuel). Love has hit the Over with his passing yards prop in four of his last five games, averaging 281.6 yards over this stretch. Also, three of the last four starting quarterbacks the Eagles have faced have had at least 242 passing yards, with only rookie Jaxson Dart being the outlier.

The Eagles' run defense has held each of its last two opponents under 90 rushing yards, but their pass rush is a concern as just six teams have fewer sacks. Thus, Green Bay should lean more on Love and the passing game than Jacobs and the ground game. Love is projected to have 280.2 passing yards on average on Monday. This NFL prop is rated 5 stars and could be a part of a winning Monday Night Football SGP. See which other MNF same-game parlay picks to make here, and bet this prop here:

How to make Packers vs. Eagles SGP picks

In addition, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model has 13 other NFL props that are rated 4 stars or better, including one that returns plus money, that could be a part of your Eagles vs. Packers SGP picks. You can only see the Machine Learning Model's Monday Night Football NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top same-game parlay picks you should target with your Packers vs. Eagles predictions? Visit SportsLine now to see the Monday Night Football SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model and find out.