PHILADELPHIA -- Parris Campbell had the inside track for the Philadelphia Eagles third wide receiver job when training camp started. He has some catching up to do.

A groin injury sidelined Campbell for several practices as Britain Covey, Johnny Wilson, and John Ross emerged as candidates for the third wide receiver job. In terms of the pecking order, Covey and Wilson have passed Campbell.

With a week of practice and one more preseason game to go, there's one way Campbell finds his way back into the pole position for a job that was once his.

"I need reps. Reps, reps, reps," Campbell said. "I think I missed six practices. That's a ton of time, so getting back out there, getting in the flow of things, I'm a little rusty here and there and some little detail things I need to clean up and be on top of.

"The more reps the better."

Campbell is likely to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings, showcasing to the Eagles he still has value in this offense as the third wide receiver. He's been mixing in with Covey on the first team since he's been back to practice, but was getting the overwhelming majority of snaps before the injury.

"It goes to making the most of every opportunity," Campbell said. "Now that I am back, it's just about doing the right things, showing that I'm good, things like that. I just think it's all about of making the most of every opportunity."

Campbell was supposed to be out another week, but beat that timeline to return. That was his goal, as it always is with short-or-long term injuries. He couldn't afford to lose more time, knowing how the Eagles' depth chart is playing out.

Whether the Eagles will look outside the organization for a third wide receiver is in flux. Covey and Wilson are essentially roster locks, while Ross remains on the bubble. The third wide receiver appears to be a mix-and-match between Covey, Wilson, and Campbell -- wherever the Eagles seem fit.

Campbell has to prove to the Eagles they don't need outside help at WR3. Even if the Eagles do get someone else, he wants to be part of the equation.

"The man in the mirror is always looking to get better," Campbell said. "I've been around these guys, they know what I bring to the table, they know what I can do, but it's also about showing it, and being out there and doing it.

"I feel like at the beginning of camp I was doing that. I don't think at all that washes away...

"It's good to be back. Seeing No. 80 out there and going into the film room, being able to watch myself, critique myself. I don't think it's a disservice situation but it's always about getting better."