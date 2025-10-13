Eagles pass rusher Za'Darius Smith announces retirement after 11 seasons
Smith signed with Philadelphia just over a month ago
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered another loss following their Thursday night defeat that came at the hands of the rival New York Giants. On Monday, pass rusher Za'Darius Smith announced his retirement. This was an unexpected move, as Smith just signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in September. He recorded 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss in five games played for the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Read Smith's full statement below:
"I knew this day would come — but now that it's here, I'm feeling so many emotions I never expected.
Who would've thought that a kid from Greenville, AL, with just one year of high school football experience, would go on to play professional football in the NFL for 11 incredible years!
This game has given me the opportunity to meet great coaches, compete alongside some of the best players ever, and represent some of the greatest organizations in the league. Football has transformed my life and my family's lives forever — and for that, I'm forever grateful.
This career has taken me across the world — from earning my first passport stamp to visit countries I only saw on maps, to helping me start a foundation that gives back to my community. There have been challenges along the way, but the rewards have outweighed them all and helped me learn, grow, and evolve as a man.
"…For unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required…" – Luke 12:48
And to the fans — the biggest thank you of all.
To every fan from each organization I represented: thank you, thank you, thank you for everything! From wearing my jerseys, collecting my cards, sending letters, sharing your opinions (good and tough ones alike), and most importantly — showing love. I felt it all.
As I step into the newest season of my life, please know this game has meant the world to me. The lessons learned on and off the field will stay with me forever.
Love,
Z"
The Baltimore Ravens selected Smith in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. After four seasons in Baltimore, Smith signed a four-year deal with the Green Bay Packers, where he played some of his best football. Smith made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons with the Packers, racking up 13.5 sacks in 2019 and 12.5 sacks in 2020, before a back injury sidelined him for the majority of 2021.
The Packers then released Smith, who signed a three-year deal with the rival Minnesota Vikings. In his first season after the back injury, Smith made his third Pro Bowl after notching 10 sacks. He then played with the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions before signing with the Eagles, and walks away from football having recorded 70.5 sacks in 145 career games played.
Philly already lost Nolan Smith Jr. and Ogbo Okoronkwo to injured reserve, and now lost a starting pass rusher to retirement. More will be asked of Patrick Johnson, Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari moving forward.