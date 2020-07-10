Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: NFL prohibits post-game jersey exchanges this season ( 1:04 )

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has spent time following his recent anti-Semitic Instagram post educating himself in interactions with Patriots receiver Julian Edelman and Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg, and now he's faced repercussions from his own team. Having already denounced the fake Adolf Hitler quote Jackson recently shared on social media, the Eagles said Friday they have "penalized" the wideout, as well as required him to take further action "in order to remain on the team."

"This has been a difficult and emotional week for our community and organization," the Eagles said in a statement. "We have had a number of conversations over the last few days, not only with DeSean Jackson, but also with many other players, members of the organization, and leaders in the community.

"Today we have penalized DeSean for conduct detrimental to the team. He accepted these consequences and apologized. In our many conversations with him, it has also been made clear that this is only the beginning. We have discussed a concrete plan for how we and he can heal moving forward. He understands that in order to remain on the team, he must also commit to supporting his words with actions ... We must continue to fight against anti-Semitism and all forms of discrimination, while not losing sight of the important battle against systemic racism."

As The Athletic's Zach Berman notes, the Eagles penalizing Jackson simply means they have fined the receiver. But as the statement made clear, it's not out of the question that Philadelphia could still choose to move on from the veteran in the event he doesn't match his multiple apologies with efforts to "learn and grow."

Jackson has since connected with Edelman, who offered to visit the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., after originally posting two different pictures praising Nation of Islam minister Louis Farrakhan -- who has been identified as anti-Semitic by the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center -- as well as pictures of the fake Hitler quote.

According to ESPN's Tim McManus, Jackson plans to donate a significant portion of his fine to Jewish community efforts. He also spent part of Friday speaking with Mosberg, a 94-year-old survivor of the Holocaust.