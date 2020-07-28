Watch Now: Pederson says Alshon Jeffrey "Is In a Really Good Place" ( 1:35 )

Hours after Marquise Goodwin reportedly opted out of the 2020 NFL season over COVID-19 concerns, the Philadelphia Eagles have lost another veteran wide receiver. The team announced Tuesday that it has officially placed Alshon Jeffery on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list for the start of training camp, ensuring the starting wideout will not be permitted to practice as he recovers from a Lisfranc injury that prematurely ended his 2019 season.

Given an active/PUP designation, Jeffery will still count against the Eagles' offseason roster, which under revised CBA rules is expected to be capped at 80 players until the final cut-down. He will not, however, be allowed to take the field as Philadelphia prepares for the regular season. The former prized free agent, who underwent surgery for his leg injury in December, was expected to open camp on PUP considering a reported nine-month timetable for recovery.

The real question is whether Jeffery will remain on PUP beyond camp. The 30-year-old pass-catcher may or may not be available for the Eagles' 2020 opener on Sept. 13, which is almost exactly nine months from the date he was placed on injured reserve to close 2019. If he were to be transferred from active/PUP to reserve/PUP, the regular-season designation, Jeffery would be required to sit out at least the first six weeks of the season, while not counting against the 53-man roster. He would then have an additional five weeks to begin practicing, with the Eagles given three weeks from the start of practice to either activate him or keep him sidelined.

"He's doing extremely well," coach Doug Pederson said Monday. "Again, he's in a really good spot. He's going to continue to work and get himself ready. Obviously, I won't -- you know me, I don't put timetables on players, but when he's ready, he's ready, and he'll be back out there on the field with us."

Either way, it's a long shot Philadelphia will be counting on Jeffery early in the season. While offseason talk of the Eagles' desire to cut ties with the former Pro Bowler was likely overblown, and while the veteran figures to regain a starting role once he returns, the team has other options at WR. DeSean Jackson is set to make his return from a 2019 injury of his own, and first-round draft pick Jalen Reagor is expected to have a sizable opportunity out of the gate, along with a handful of other speedy rookies added to the fold.