The Philadelphia Eagles defense lost one of their key pieces for the foreseeable future. The Eagles placed outside linebacker Nolan Smith injured reserve. Smith suffered a triceps injury in Sunday's 33-26 win against the Los Angeles Rams. As a result of landing on injured reserve, Smith will miss at least the next four games.

Smith registered 10 combined tackles and forced a fumble in three games this season. The former first-round pick also recorded eight quarterback pressures this season, according to Pro Football Focus. This comes after the Georgia product registered 6.5 sacks in the 2024 regular season, while also adding a franchise record four sacks during Philadelphia's Super Bowl run.

Smith underwent surgery to repair a torn triceps in February after suffering the injury in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In addition to Smith, the Eagles also placed cornerback Jakorian Bennett and wide receiver Darius Cooper on injured reserve. Bennett was a trade from the Las Vegas Raiderss during training camp.

Due to the Eagles placing Smith, Bennett and Cooper on injured reserve, the team safety Marcus Epps, tight end Cameron Latu and cornerback Parry Nickerson to the 53-man active roster. Epps and Latu both logged playing time this season, while Nickerson played under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in 2023 as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

Additionally, Philadelphia signed defensive back Eli Ricks, wide receiver Quez Watkins and linebacker Lance Dixon to the practice squad. All three players previously spent time on the Eagles' active roster, including Ricks playing for the team in each of the previous two seasons.

The Eagles allow 21.0 points per contest this season, which ranks 15th in the NFL. Philadelphia hits the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.