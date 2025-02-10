The Philadelphia Eagles are fresh off their 40-22 win in Super Bowl LIX and wasting no time getting prepared for their Super Bowl parade, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 14, with more specific details to be released soon.

Eagles team president Don Smolenski said on WIP Radio Monday that weather concerns -- there's a potential snowstorm coming to Philadelphia on Tuesday and Wednesday -- played a role in the decision to have the Super Bowl Parade on Friday rather than earlier in the week.

"Just watching the weather and we've got some snow coming this week, so we want to be respectful for the city to do what they need to do," Smolenski said. "And one extra day of planning doesn't hurt. You know what, it's a nice way to kick off the weekend."

Doing the parade Friday makes all the sense in the world! We know what Philadelphia is going to be like in the wake of the team winning its second-ever Super Bowl, because we saw it both with the first Super Bowl and how the city responded when the Eagles went on this run.

Eagles fans throw down so hard, for the first time ever they greased the light poles in New Orleans. If New Orleans is making special accommodations for a group of people who are planning to party, you know that group of people is getting loose.

Now Eagles fans get a Friday with a parade, which means a long weekend (you can expect school to be let out early, too, in all likelihood) and then also have a Monday that is Presidents' Day. So this party could drag out for a while.

The last time Philly won the Super Bowl, we got an all-time parade moment, as Jason Kelce dressed up in a Mummer's outfit and proceeded to give an expletive-laden speech that still resonates to this day.

Good luck living up to it, Philly! You'll have plenty of time to plan at least.