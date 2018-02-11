Eagles player on fake Super Bowl practice: Most coaches 'don't trust the Patriots'

Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato raised some eyebrows around the NFL this past week when he revealed during a radio interview that the Eagles held a fake practice during their walkthrough at U.S. Bank Stadium the day before the Super Bowl.

According to Lovato, the Eagles decided to hold a fake practice just in case the Patriots were spying on them.

"We weren't going to show anything to anyone, especially being at the stadium," Lovato told WDAE-AM in Tampa Bay.

Although it has never been proven that the Patriots have spied on anyone before a Super Bowl, it's clear the Eagles didn't want to take any chances. According to Malcolm Jenkins, the Patriots' reputation for spying on other teams was enough, even if they've never actually spied on anyone.

"I think there are still a lot of coaches out there that don't trust the Patriots, so sometimes they'll overthink it and do some fake plays in case anybody's watching," Jenkins said Friday, when he was asked about the alleged fake practice during an interview on SportsCenter.

Lane Johnson, who was also being interviewed, agreed with Jenkins and offered a simple "Yup," after the Eagles safety was done talking.

Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith was also asked about the fake practice on Friday, and if Smith's answer is any indication, we can probably go ahead and assume that the Eagles definitely ran some sort of fake walkthrough.

"I always think someone's watching," Smith said on PFT Live, via Pro Football Talk.

The one thing Smith also added is that the Eagles did actually run some of their Super Bowl plays, so it wasn't just a completely fake practice.

"I mean, we ran plays," Smith said. "They were our plays. Some of them may have not have necessarily been in the game plan or in the same order. We ran plays that we run. It wasn't like a circus, by any means."

One thing that could make this situation even more interesting is if someone asks Bill Belichick about it. Basically, Lovato and Jenkins are saying the fake walkthrough happened because the Eagles thought there was a chance the Patriots might spy on them. That's about as close as you can get to calling the Patriots cheaters without actually calling the Patriots cheaters, so it would be interesting to hear what Belichick has to say.

Although Belichick could end up speaking with the media at the NFL Combine in February, the most likely case is that he won't speak to the media again until March 25-28 at the earliest (at the NFL owners meeting) or April at the latest (when New England begins offseason workouts).