Devin White has not played for the Philadelphia Eagles through four games this season. Sidelined with an ankle injury and being a healthy scratch this season, White did not travel with the Eagles for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a personal matter.

With White not in Tampa, he obviously wasn't playing. That didn't stop White from getting a request to be drug tested by the NFL. After Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, White posted on social media a request for a performance-enhancing drug test he received from an NFL official following the game.

White has since deleted the post. Interesting he was selected for a random drug test since he was inactive. White likely wasn't going to play Sunday, even if he did travel with the team (inactive the three previous games before it).

White also caused some controversy on "X" during the game, as he retweeted a play involving Lavonte David forcing a fumble against Jalen Hurts in the third quarter. David was White's teammate with the Buccaneers, but the Eagles are his current employer.

White tried to explain the situation when a Buccaneers reporter took note of the situation. The retweet was taken down as well.

White's future with the Eagles has been in question since Nakobe Dean beat him out for the starting linebacker job, and may be addressed during the bye week at this rate. The Eagles defense has struggled in three of the four games without White, but Dean and Zack Baun will remain the starters at linebacker at the moment.

There could be a possibility White may never play a game in an a Eagles uniform.