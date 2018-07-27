Eagles player rips Cowboys owner Jerry Jones over handling of national anthem issue

Although the NFL doesn't officially have a national anthem policy in place right now, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems to have come up with one of his own.

During an interview at Cowboys training camp on Wednesday, Jones said that his team's "policy is that you stand at the anthem, toe on the line."

The fact that Jones has gone rogue and enacted his own policy before the NFL could implement anything has left at least one player upset and that player is Malcolm Jenkins.

Jenkins was asked about Jones' comments on Friday, and let's just say, the Eagles safety didn't hold back. Not only only did Jenkins call Jones a bully, but he insinuated that the messy situation the NFL is in was partially created by the Cowboys owner.

"[Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has] been very supportive of us from the beginning. I don't see Jeffrey as a bully like Jerry Jones is," Jenkins said, via NJ.com. "Lucky for me, I don't play for the Cowboys, nor would I want to. It's unfortunate that you have owners like [Jones] that use his position to intimidate and intentionally thwart even the idea of his players thinking individually or having a voice about issue that effect their communities daily. It's unfortunate."

The way Jenkins sees it, Jones' opinion -- that all players must stand -- has become the unofficial policy of the league due to Jones' power.

"The one thing, is when you have owners like Jerry Jones who speak so strongly and has drawn his line in the sand and has been very vocal about it and you've had other owners be very quiet, well Jerry Jones is now the voice of of NFL ownership," Jenkins said. "So unless you have other owners come out with some definitive statements in support, they're going to allow Jerry Jones to push the narrative for not only NFL owners but the NFL as a whole."

One thing that Jenkins and Jones do seem to agree on is that Donald Trump poses a problem for the league.

"His interest in what we're doing is problematic, from my chair, and I would say in general the owners' chair," Jones said. "It's unprecedented, if you really think about it. But like the very game itself, that's the way it is and we'll deal with it."

According to Jenkins, the president only poses a problem because the owners are afraid of how he might react to any policy.

"They're afraid of our president," Jenkins said. "I think they're afraid of half of our fan base so they try to appease both sides and they end up not satisfying anybody."

Jones' national anthem policy is only designed to appease one side and it appears that he's done that. After reading about Jones' policy on Friday, Trump tweeted out his stamp of approval.

Way to go Jerry. This is what the league should do! https://t.co/yEP1jK57xi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

It's still unclear when the NFL plans to implement any possible new policy for the national anthem. Back on July 20, the league decided to call off the anthem policy that was supposed to be implemented this year. Instead, the league will meet with the NFLPA and the two sides will try to hash out a policy that works for everyone. The first one of those meetings is set to go down on July 27 in New York City, according to ESPN.com.