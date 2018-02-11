Eagles player says Patriots are run by fear and he would be miserable playing for them

Lane Johnson isn't scheduled to become a free agent anytime soon, but the next time he's on the market, don't look for him to sign with the Patriots.

During an interview on Wednesday that came just five days after Philadelphia's 41-33 Super Bowl win, Johnson went off on the Patriots during an appearance on the Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take.

The Eagles offensive lineman basically said that it wouldn't be any fun to play in New England.

"I just think that 'The Patriot Way' is a fear-based organization," Johnson said, via NESN. "Obviously, do they win? Hell yes, they win. They've won for a long time. Do I think people enjoy and can say, 'I had a lot of fun playing there'? No, I don't. That's just the God's honest truth."

If you watched the Eagles at all over the past month, you may have noticed that several players wore dog masks during interviews, something that would almost certainly never fly with Bill Belichick in New England.

"They're successful, but when they go to interviews, they act like [expletive] robots. Hey, stop being a d---head," Johnson said. "We can be cordial for a little bit. You only get to do this job one time, so let's have fun while we're doing it."

Johnson clearly knows that most Patriots fans will point out the fact that Belichick and his "fear-based" organization have won five Super Bowl titles. Well, Johnson has a rebuttal for that.

"Not to be reckless, but I'd much rather have fun and win a Super Bowl than be miserable and win five Super Bowls," Johnson said. "But hey, it is what it is."

If you're scoring at home: One happy Super Bowl win is better than five miserable Super Bowl wins. That should go over well in New England.

Johnson, who signed a five-year extension with the Eagles in January 2016, was a key part of a Philly team that used its underdog status as a rallying cry throughout the playoffs. As a matter of fact, it was actually Johnson and teammate Chris Long who came up with the idea to wear the dog masks after the Eagles' divisional playoff win over the Falcons.

Besides the dog masks, Johnson is also the guy who secured free beer for everyone in Philadelphia last week, and although it wouldn't seem like he could possibly get even more popular in Philly, that might happen now that's speaking his mind on a team that most of America seems to dislike: The Patriots.