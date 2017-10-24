Eagles players tackle criminal justice reform hours after Monday night win

It didn't take long for several Philadelphia Eagles to get back to business after the team's 34-24 rout of the Washington Redskins on Monday night. But that business had nothing to do with football -- and everything to do with the off-field work attached to social activism across the NFL.

"At 7:30 this morning," reported Sports Illustrated via PennLive.com, "less than eight hours after beating Washington on Monday Night Football, Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long and Torrey Smith took a two-hour train ride to the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg where they met with lawmakers to lobby for criminal justice reform."

The early-morning trip was just the latest in a growing number of outreaches by Jenkins, Long and other players, some of whom demonstrated during pregame national anthems to spark conversation about criminal justice reform. The three Eagles who visited Harrisburg, in fact, made headlines in September when they collaborated with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, team owner Jeffrey Lurie and local law enforcement to discuss some of the issues players have been protesting in 2017.

Jenkins himself, who led the Eagles in tackles against Washington on Monday night, has long been a face of calls for reform, not to mention an advocate for players' ability to peacefully protest injustice. Since 2016, he has raised a fist before games not to "disrespect" America, as President Donald Trump might say, but rather to raise awareness of criminal justice issues -- the same issues he, Long and Smith tackled in Harrisburg.