The Eagles are 10-3, tied for the best record in the NFC, and can win their division by winning their final four games. But after two straight blowout losses to the 49ers and Cowboys, the perception of Philadelphia's strength has changed, including internally. Even some Eagles players are upset by the team's "very predictable" offense, according to Derrick Gunn.

"I've been going back and forth with a couple players in the locker room, and I'm like, 'What the heck is going on?'" Gunn said on JAKIB Sports this week. "The first response I got back was, 'We are very predictable.' ... 'Look at our pass routes compared to the Cowboys' pass routes. Our pass routes take too long to develop. Dallas gets their bleep out real quick.'"

This comes days after the Eagles offense failed to score a single touchdown in a 33-13 loss to the Cowboys. While defense has also been a concern for Philly, with the team ranked 28th in points allowed, Gunn suggested it's the staleness of Nick Sirianni's preferred side of the ball that deserves the most attention. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was responsible for leading several comeback wins during the Eagles' 10-1 start, but he's also battled turnover issues all year, including in the club's two straight losses.

Sirianni downplayed, then subtly gave credence to, Gunn's report when asked about it Tuesday.

"We obviously don't think so as coaches," he told reporters of the Eagles' perceived lack of unpredictability. "We'll continue to work on making sure that we're meshing things together. ... We'll work like crazy on that. ... You can't be predictable in anything you do. We're working like crazy to complement our plays, but we'll look at everything during our self-scout to make sure that we're not predictable."

Sirianni also told reporters he's not considering any changes to the current staff's responsibilities. After losing both Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon to head coaching jobs in the 2023 offseason, the Eagles have first-time full-timers at both coordinator spots -- Brian Johnson on offense, and Sean Desai on defense.