BALTIMORE -- The Philadelphia Eagles have been the dominating opponents at the line of scrimmage throughout their win streak. The Baltimore Ravens were supposed to match the Eagles' physicality, pound for pound, being one of the most physical teams in the league themselves.

In a 12-round title fight, the Eagles had a knockout. The Ravens were no match for the physicality of the Eagles, even though they were supposed to be the equalizer. The Eagles retained their reputation against a team known for their physicality.

So what does that say about Philadelphia?

"They had to match ours. We know we are a physical team, [and] we know they are a physical team. That was our message going in, that they have to match our physicality," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "We just kept coming and with resilient effort to the football. They were very determined to show how physical we were."

The Eagles went for the knockout late with three runs that set the course of how the game was going to end. With the ball at midfield after a third-down conversion throw from Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert, Saquon Barkley had a 14-yard run followed by a Hurts 11-yard run. On the next play, Barkley sealed the game with his 25-yard touchdown run that gave the Eagles a 21-12 lead with 8:04 left.

Not counting the final drive which the Ravens scored in garbage time, the Eagles outgained the Ravens 86-46 and outscored them 10-0. They had 77 rushing yards to the Ravens' 33, averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

The Eagles proved they were the more physical team on Sunday against the Ravens, which is what they set out to do.

"Our identity is physical," said Eagles linebacker Zack Baun. "And if you're going to challenge that, then we're going to show up and be more physical."

The Eagles lead the NFL in rushing yards per game (206.5) and are fourth in yards per carry (5.1) since Week 6. They had the most rushing yards (140) and the highest yards per carry (4.2) against the Ravens all season.

Philadelphia has a reputation it sought to protect. The most physical team in the NFL.

"Whenever you play a physical team, and you call yourself a physical team, you find out who's going to be physical, and who's going to quit," said Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. "Two teams bumped heads today. And, I think today, we were the tougher team."