PHILADELPHIA -- One game of the preseason is in the books for the Philadelphia Eagles, as players on the roster bubble had an opportunity to showcase to the franchise what they could do in a live game. Even the players who didn't play showed where they stood on the roster.

What did the first preseason game reveal about the Eagles? Not much in the grand scheme of the regular season, yet some roster spots may be settled.

Which statements after the Eagles' preseason game against the Ravens are overreactions and which are reality? Based on the preseason opener and revelations from training camp, these answers are provided.

Kenneth Gainwell is RB1

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Eagles have given away all the signs throughout training camp where Gainwell stands on this roster. He's the back they trust the most in late-game and pressure situations, showcasing that by not playing him in the preseason opener (along with the designated players who weren't going to play).

Philadelphia backed that up by having Gainwell on the first team of 11-on-11s during the joint practice, getting the first snaps before D'Andre Swift spelled him. Swift is the back splitting the reps with Gainwell, as the Eagles line him out wide and use his explosiveness in pass-catching.

Not only is Swift an excellent pass-catcher, he's also elusive in the backfield. Swift has had an excellent camp and will be in integral part of the offense.

Gainwell is the lead guy, but Swift is the counter punch. They are the 1-2 combination at running back, splitting the bulk of the touches.

Eli Ricks has a roster spot

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Ricks played his way into roster consideration after the preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Ricks were just 1 of 5 for 7 yards with an interception, compiling a 0.0 passer rating. In addition to the interception returned for a touchdown that got the Eagles back in the game, Ricks also had two pass breakups.

Did Ricks play his way onto the roster? Unfortunately, no.

The Eagles have Darius Slay and James Bradberry as the starters, while Josh Jobe is the No. 3 and Kelee Ringo was a 2023 fourth-round pick. They aren't going anywhere. Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson are in the slot, so there's six slots at the position.

Ricks will be on the practice squad (at least if he can pass through waivers), but he has some work to do to make the 53-man roster at outside cornerback. He might have to beat out Jobe or McPhearson to make it.

Tanner McKee is QB3

Overreaction or reality: Reality

McKee locked up his spot as the third quarterback after his performance in the preseason opener. He delivered some crisp passes and showed poise in the pocket throughout the second quarter and into the second half, trusting Tyrie Cleveland and Greg Ward to move the chains for the Eagles.

Based on how he played in the opener and how the Eagles invested a sixth-round pick in him, McKee is the third quarterback they'll develop for 2023. He has the opportunity to be the No. 2 quarterback in 2024.

Tyrie Cleveland is the front-runner for the final WR spot

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

This is based on how many wide receivers the Eagles actually keep on the roster (last year it was five). A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are the starters, while Quez Watkins is the No. 3 receiver. Olamide Zaccheaus had a slow start to camp, but he's come along strong over the past week and is on this roster.

Britain Covey is the return man on the Eagles (there are no other options outside of Greg Ward), so he's on the roster. If the Eagles do go with six, Cleveland is the front-runner for the job over Joseph Ngata and Ward.

Based on how the roster is constructed and the depth at other positions, they'll go with five at wide receiver.

Sydney Brown will be starting at safety Week 1

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Eagles are slowly transitioning Brown to a starting safety role, based on his performance in the preseason opener and how they lined him up in the joint practices. Brown wasn't targeted in coverage in the preseason opener, entering in the second half and leading the team with nine tackles.

Philadelphia saw enough to move Brown up the depth chart (which the Eagles were doing the week prior anyway). Brown is on the second team, but the Eagles put him on the first team in the joint practice against the Browns -- next to Reed Blankenship.

If the Eagles go box-nickel (three safeties), Brown is going to be on the field with Blankenship. Who the third safety will be is up in the air?

Based on how the Eagles are progressing Brown and how the state of the safety position is going outside of Blankenship, there's a good chance Brown starts in Week 1.