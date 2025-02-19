The Philadelphia Eagles are promoting from within to fill their vacant offensive coordinator position. On Wednesday, the club announced that former pass game coordinator and associate head coach Kevin Patullo is going to ascend to the role on Nick Sirianni's staff. To fill Patullo's shoes on the coaching depth chart, the Eagles are expected to hire Parks Frazier as the pass game coordinator, according to NFL Media.

Patullo was looked at as the favorite to land this role in the aftermath of the organization's Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and subsequent departure of former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who accepted the head coaching job for the New Orleans Saints.

The 43-year-old has been with the organization since 2021 after coming over from the Indianapolis Colts. Patullo took the Eagles pass game coordinator job as Sirianni was hired as the organization's head coach. The two worked together in Indy while Sirianni was the offensive coordinator, and Patullo worked under him as a wide receivers coach and pass game specialist. On top of working as Philly's pass game coordinator, Patullo did receive the associate head coach title beginning in 2023, which further highlighted his close relationship with Sirianni and previewed this latest rise.

Patullo initially broke into the NFL as an offensive assistant and quality control coach with the Chiefs in 2007 and had stops with the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets before landing with the Colts.

He now adopts an offense that is fresh off a Super Bowl championship after a prolific season. The Eagles offense -- headlined by Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley along with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith -- was top 10 in the league in total yards and points scored in 2024. The unit was also second in the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns under Moore.