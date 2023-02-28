The NFL recently allowed itself to become more lax when it came to jersey numbers around the league, and now, one team is asking that another number be brought back into circulation. According to The Athletic, the Philadelphia Eagles have submitted a proposal to the competition committee asking that players be allowed to wear the jersey No. 0.

As The Athletic points out, the numbers "0" and "00" used to be allowed in the league, so this wouldn't be a first for the NFL. Raiders Hall of Fame center Jim Otto for example rocked the double zero for 14 seasons from 1961-74.

Back in 2020, the NCAA ruled that players could be allowed to wear the No. 0. The year after, the NFL made a big change, allowing wide receivers, running backs, linebackers and defensive backs to wear single-digit jersey numbers.

If the Eagles' proposition is passed, one could hypothesize the No. 0 will likely be allowed among the single-digit players and not everyone. The issue is on the agenda for the committee to review and discuss this week. A few other rule changes the NFL will reportedly consider are making roughing the passer reviewable, an alternative onside kick and bringing back the "third-quarterback rule," via the Washington Post.