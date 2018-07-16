Eagles QB Carson Wentz gets married and collects another ring
That makes two in five months for the Super Bowl champion quarterback
If you think you're owning the jewelry game these days, you might want to consult with Carson Wentz.
A month after receiving bedazzled bling from his Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LII win in February, the third-year quarterback has added another ring to his collection -- this time after getting married.
Two days after the Birds beat the New England Patriots to capture their first Lombardi Trophy, Wentz announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Maddie. And now, with just weeks until the Eagles return to the field for preseason action, the 2017 MVP candidate has gotten a wedding band of his own, celebrating the start of marriage before the anticipated start of Philadelphia's Super Bowl encore.
Wentz has stayed busy in the offseason following the Eagles' title run. Between marrying Maddie, recruiting LeBron James and, perhaps most important of all to Philly fans, rehabbing to return from injury, the Pro Bowler doesn't seem like he'll be leaving the spotlight anytime soon.
