The Philadelphia Eagles may be without their quarterback as they look to snap a two-game losing streak Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Jalen Hurts has been dealing with an illness, and was downgraded to questionable Sunday morning, per ESPN.

Hurts did not practice on Friday due to his illness, but was given no game designation. However, ESPN reports Hurts' sickness worsened overnight, leading to his new "questionable" designation. Hurts is reportedly still wanting to play, and even traveling to Seattle separately from the team so he doesn't get any of his teammates sick.

If Hurts is unable to start, former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota would likely be the Eagles' starting quarterback. He went 5-8 for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 before being benched for Desmond Ridder.

This season, Hurts has completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,192 yards, 19 touchdowns and a career-high 10 interceptions. At 10-3, the Eagles have a 21.8% chance at acquiring the No. 1 seed in the NFC, per SportsLine. Philadelphia can clinch an official playoff berth this week with a win over Seattle.