Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is keeping the past behind him, which includes last season's Super Bowl run and MVP performance in the final game. It was a career-defining performance for Hurts, who finished with 293 total yards and three touchdowns in the blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

With last year's success in the rear view, he's not wearing his Super Bowl LIX ring anytime soon.

"I've moved on to the new year," Hurts told reporters Wednesday. "It's as simple as that."

There is a new team, new goals mindset for Hurts begins at training camp. Hurts already made a pair of Super Bowl appearances after five seasons in the league, becoming only the seventh quarterback all-time to manage that feat joining Tom Brady, Troy Aikman, Ben Roethlisberger, Kurt Warner, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Hurts is 45-17 over the last four seasons as Philadelphia's starter, throwing 79 touchdown passes over that stretch. One of the NFL's leading dual threats at the position, Hurts scored 52 times on the ground since the start of the 2021 season when Philadelphia gave him full-time first team duties.

Despite his early-career success, Hurts has drawn annual criticisms as a game-manager of sorts and has never been mentioned amongst other elites within the top 5 at the position.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni called the interesting dynamic from media members "b*******" earlier this offseason.

"Anytime, I hear that, it's cool, it's like a nice debate thing that people like to have," Sirianni said. "And I get it, there's a lot of hours that TV shows and radio stations have to fill to be able to fill that debate. I understand that, but we're talking about the ultimate team game there is, and he does whatever he needs to do to win each and every game."

Saquon Barkley led the NFL in rushing last season and Philadelphia rode their star running back throughout the playoffs. Hurts' 361 total attempts marked his lowest total since his rookie season, but he was a team leader according to Sirianni.

"One of the reasons I love football so much is that it takes everybody to accomplish your goals," Sirianni said. "Listen, you name great quarterbacks, you can go ahead and start naming great quarterbacks. I'll tell you their great receivers and their great defense.

"You know? Whether it's Brady with (Rob) Gronkowski or Brady's defenses, Mahomes with (Travis) Kelce, Steve Young with Jerry Rice. The list goes on and on and on."