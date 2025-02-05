Since quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, he's had four different play-callers, three different offensive coordinators and he could have another one next year.

Hurts was a second-round pick in 2020, Doug Pederson's final year as head coach. He then had Shane Steichen as his OC in 2021 and 2022 before one season with Brian Johnson in 2023 and then Kellen Moore this season.

But with Moore viewed as the favorite to take the vacant New Orleans Saints head-coaching job, it looks like Hurts will need to adjust to a new offensive leader yet again next season.

When asked if he is prepared to have another OC next year, Hurts said, "Ask me a week or so from now."

The 26-year-old also had a different play-caller each year in college between his time at Alabama and Oklahoma. So if anyone knows what it's like to adapt, it's Hurts.

"He's brought different ideas. He's brought a different approach," Hurts said of Moore. "My whole vantage point has always been to learn as much as I can. I've had different coordinators, different voices almost every year of my career. So my whole approach has been to just to learn as much as I can and take those different things in and apply them to my game and find ways to win."

Hurts had nothing but good things to say about Moore, who also coached for the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers after spending six seasons in the NFL as a backup quarterback, but has never served as a head coach.

"I think he'll be great whatever happens," Hurts said. "He's great. I'll say this: He's learned a lot over the course of his career. He has a very unique way of seeing the game, having played the quarterback position. I know his name has been around for a very long time, so if that is to happen, it's to happen. But I know his focus is purely is on winning this game."

Hurts and Moore are now preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.