Preseason games do not count on the official ledger, but they are important tools for NFL personnel executives in determining active roster construction. Players on the bubble in one environment could be bottom-of-the-roster candidates who make an impact in other situations.

Last year, there were 21 trades made in August. There were an additional 31 players claimed on the first week of the 2025 waiver system. Those two methods of personnel acquisition nearly equate to the construction of a 33rd roster.

As teams look ahead to this year's Aug. 30 deadline to reduce rosters to the 53-man active regular-season limit, they will be mining depth charts across the league to identify potential contributors at positions of weakness. Players waived as part of final roster cuts are exposed to the waiver wire, which is in order, from worst to best, of last season's win-loss records. If a team believes a player of interest would be claimed prior to its position in the waiver line, then it behooves that team to explore acquiring that player via trade.

The majority of moves made at this stage of the NFL calendar will be of the small, incremental variety. It is an effort to fill out a roster with depth. Players occupying those last few roster spots will be expected to contribute on special teams.

Below are some of the position groups that could be targeted either via trade or waivers.

Ravens offensive line

There are multiple factors to consider when determining which players may be available and of interest to other teams. It is often, but not always, players on rookie contracts who are moved and those players may be expendable if they were a draft pick of a former head coach and/or general manager. Baltimore has a few offensive linemen who meet that criteria: Andrew Vorhees, Carson Vinson and Emery Jones Jr. It is unlikely they could keep all three if the team hopes to fit seventh-round pick Evan Beerntsen onto the active roster. Interior offensive linemen Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn, who has prior experience with offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford.

The defensive line will be worth monitoring as well with Nnamdi Madubuike back in the fold. They bulked up on veterans with Calais Campbell and John Jenkins, so what might that mean for Aeneas Peebles or seventh-round pick Rayshaun Benny?

Bears linebackers

Chicago signed Devin Bush and Jack Sanborn to bolster the linebacker room after making the strategic decision to allow Tremaine Edmunds' departure. The team also has T.J. Edwards and D'Marco Jackson, as well as 2025 fourth-round pick Ruben Hyppolite II, 2026 fifth-round pick Keyshaun Elliott and 2023 fifth-round pick Noah Sewell. Six or seven linebackers is a lot to carry.

The Bears may lack any true difference makers, but that is not necessarily uncommon. Depth is not indicative of the unit's ceiling.

Bengals defensive line

Cincinnati's defensive interior has been a point of weakness in recent years. They addressed that problem with the most luxurious option available this offseason: Dexter Lawrence II. They also signed Jonathan Allen in free agency. The addition of those two players mean that T.J. Slaton and B.J. Hill take on more suitable roles. What does it mean for 2024 third-round pick McKinnley Jackson or 2024 second-round pick Kris Jenkins Jr.? How about rookie Landon Robinson who has flashed? The franchise can not hoard them all.

Cowboys cornerbacks

DaRon Bland and Cobie Durant may in position to start on the boundary. Third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. continues distancing himself from the injury that cost him 10 games as a rookie. Fourth-round pick Devin Moore and Derion Kendrick are also on the roster.

Caleb Downs is the slot defender with Reddy Steward as his backup.

Colts edge rushers

Indianapolis signed veterans Arden Key and Micheal Clemons in replacement of Kwity Paye this offseason. The team has not been shy in directing resources to the unit through recent drafts: Laiatu Latu (2024 first-round pick), J.T. Tuimoloau (2025 second-round pick), Caden Curry (2026 sixth-round pick) and George Gumbs Jr. (2026 fifth-round pick). They could, in theory, keep six edge rushers, but it depends how numbers work out elsewhere and who may contribute on special teams.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson may be available, but the Colts have been reticent to move him thus far. It is a pivotal year for key decision-makers and with Daniel Jones returning from injury, Richardson offers insurance.

Chiefs cornerbacks

It may come as a surprise to find Kansas City on this list after trading Trent McDuffie and losing Jaylen Watson in free agency. The performance of last year's third-round pick Nohl Williams, in a limited capacity, was impressive. They also used the No. 6 overall selection on Mansoor Delane and brought back L'Jarius Sneed, who they had previously shipped to Tennessee in exchange for a third-round pick. Kaiir Elam and Kristian Fulton are also on the roster, but the real depth is in the slot. Christian Roland-Wallace is in position to start over Jadon Canady and Kader Kohou.

Chargers offensive line

Left tackle Rashawn Slater returned to practice, but center Tyler Biadasz was lost for the season. The starting offensive line, particularly the interior is concerning, but there may be depth to leverage in a trade. Trey Pipkins III, second-round pick Jake Slaughter, Cole Strange and Joe Alt join Slater in the starting lineup. The team drafted four offensive linemen -- Slaughter, fourth-round pick Travis Burke, sixth-round pick Alex Harkey and and sixth-round pick Logan Taylor. They also have offensive tackle Branson Taylor, offensive guard Kayode Awosika and offensive guard Trevor Penning; all of whom play snaps for them last season.

The Jaguars offensive line was another group that could be of interest.

Giants wide receivers

The Giants' receiver room is loaded with name-brand talents, such as Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III and Odell Beckham Jr. They drafted third-round pick Malachi Fields and brought in Braxton Berrios to fill a role on special teams. Former 2023 third-round pick Jalin Hyatt is a name on the chopping block as head coach John Harbaugh turns his attention elsewhere.

Eagles quarterbacks

Philadelphia's plan at quarterback may be as simple as trying to slip fifth-round pick Cole Payton onto the practice squad. The team traded for veteran Andy Dalton this offseason despite having Tanner McKee to back up Jalen Hurts, then drafted Payton. The Eagles view the position as an asset where they could potentially flip a player for a larger return when the time is right. Cleveland has taken a similar approach in recent years and the two staffs each have a twin Berry: Andrew is the Browns' general manager and Adam is the assistant general manager to Howie Roseman.

Titans quarterbacks

Tennessee will not carry four quarterbacks. Last year's No. 1 overall selection, Cam Ward, is safe. Given Mitchell Trubisky's history with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll in Buffalo, he too, is also likely immune. The decision boils down to either Will Levis or Hendon Hooker. The latter was signed by new leadership this offseason and moving on from Levis would sever ties to the prior staff. Levis may desire a fresh start at this stage of his career.