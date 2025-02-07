NEW ORLEANS -- Quinyon Mitchell is a man of few words. Sometimes those few words pop out.

During the media availability this week, Mitchell was asked who the greatest cornerback of all time was. Mitchell went with his idol on that one.

Darius Slay.

Slay was certainly honored by Mitchell's choice, but he went with some other great cornerbacks on that subject.

"I wouldn't have said myself, but I was raised with Deion and stuff like Rod Woodson that kind of like molded me into a player," Slay said. "But for me, I would go Deion [Sanders], [Darrelle] Revis, -- or Charles Woodson. All three. They are 1A, 1B, 1C. I ain't got no 2."

Slay idolizes Deion, making it more important why he's on his GOAT list.

"He set the tone," Slay said. "Watching the position, he went against a lot of Hall of Famers, played a lot of them. He was traveling a lot as a corner back in the day. That kinda calmed down, then Revis brought it back alive. Them guys, they were really great."

Charles Woodson played longer than Revis (12 years) and Sanders (14 years), playing 18 years in the league. That amount isn't in the playbook for Slay.

"I ain't tryna play that long," Slay said. "I got one year left in that tank. I ain't trying to play too much more. Unless a miracle happens and I'm just feeling like I'm 21 again, I just want to do 13 years and call it a day."