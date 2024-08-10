BALTIMORE -- Quinyon Mitchell didn't hesitate to reflect on his missed opportunity. The Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback knew he should have had an interception.

"I really want that back," Mitchell said. "I was kind of mad at myself."

While the missed interception in Mitchell's NFL debut was one play, it was a sign of things to come for the Eagles. Mitchell broke up a pass from Josh Johnson intended from Malik Cunningham on third down in the first quarter of the Eagles' 16-13 win over the Ravens on Friday night, picking up from where he has left off over the past two weeks in training camp.

Mitchell still thought he should have made the interception. Coach Nick Sirianni also agreed.

"That was a good play. It was a near interception, and I would have liked to see him finish it," Sirianni said. "We're going to talk about that. I've seen him finish it before.

"It was a good breakup on third down that stopped that drive. Sometimes with corners, if you don't notice them, it's a good thing. I didn't notice him much tonight, but I did notice that play."

Mitchell was targeted twice by Johnson, allowing just one catch for 7 yards. He played both the outside and the slot as the defense played the majority of its starters. Mitchell essentially has the starting slot cornerback job wrapped up, but lined up as the base cornerback opposite of Isaiah Rodgers on the first series.

"Wherever they put me at, I'm ready to go, I'm ready to roll," Mitchell said. "It felt good just getting my feet wet and just continue to build on it."

Mitchell needed just five snaps to make a game-altering play, showcasing how far he's come in learning a new position. The Eagles rookie was thrown into the slot on the first day of practice without any warning. He's handled the transition well.

"I gotta communicate a lot and make sure I'm on the same page as the safeties and the corners. The communication was good," Mitchell said. "I gotta make certain checks and I gotta let the linebackers know where I'm at."

Mitchell is expecting to be grilled on the missed opportunity, but that's a play he knows he should have made.

"Just playing the nickel position, I gotta talk more. I gotta communicate more," Mitchell said. "I just gotta know my assignments. Each and every day, I try to get better and learn from my mistakes."

There was no trash talking when Mitchell had his pass breakup, at least what he admitted. Even though it wasn't an interception, there will be opportunities to take the food off the plate.

This was just the start.

"It felt good just getting my feet wet and just continue to build on it," Mitchell said. "Once I crossed those white lines, I was ready to play."