The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired cornerback Jakorian Bennett from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for defensive lineman Thomas Booker IV, ESPN reports.

Bennett, 24, was a 2023 fourth-round pick out of Maryland. He appeared in 24 games (11 starts) with the Raiders over the past two seasons, and he finished third on the team with eight passes defensed last season despite only playing in 10 games.

The Eagles lost cornerbacks Darius Slay (Pittsburgh Steelers), Isaiah Rodgers (Minnesota Vikings) and Avonte Maddox (Detroit Lions) in free agency this offseason, though Quinyon Mitchell returns after a superb rookie season, as does Cooper DeJean. Mitchell and DeJean finished second and fourth, respectively, in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting as the Eagles rolled to the Super Bowl LIX title.

Though DeJean can play multiple positions in the secondary, he's expected to stay at the nickel spot -- where he thrived as a rookie. The second outside corner spot opposite Mitchell has been a competition between veteran Adoree' Jackson, a free agent signing, and Kelee Ringo, a third-year pro who the Eagles selected in the fourth round in 2023 one pick (105) after Bennett was selected by the Raiders (104).

With Jackson and Ringo failing to separate themselves, Bennett will now be added to the mix and compete for that starting job in the secondary.

Booker, 25, was a 2022 fifth-round pick by the Houston Texans. The Stanford product played one season in Houston before being cut and landing on Philadelphia's practice squad ahead of the 2023 season. He did not appear in a game for Philadelphia that season but played in all 21 games (including playoffs) last season, registering 18 tackles and a sack in limited playing time.

The Raiders cut standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins last month, a stunning move stemming from a disagreement about Wilkins' recovery from a foot injury. After Wilkins' release, a second story emerged that Wilkins had attempted to playfully kiss a teammate on the forehead, and that teammate took offense to it, though that was not the "sole reason" Wilkins was released, according to Schefter.