There's trouble afoot in the City of Brotherly Love, as the Philadelphia Eagles (8-5) have lost three straight games. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has received heavy criticism for his recent play. A date with the dysfunctional Las Vegas Raiders (2-11) in Week 15 could be just what the doctor ordered for Philadelphia.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Eagles are 12.5-point favorites, per the latest Eagles vs. Raiders odds from DraftKings, and the over/under for total points scored is 38.5. Before making any Raiders vs. Eagles picks of your own, make sure to look at the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Eagles vs. Raiders on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 14

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Eagles vs. Raiders betting preview

Odds: Eagles -12.5, over/under 38.5

Despite a dismal 2-11 record, Las Vegas has managed to go 5-8 against the spread. The Raiders are 7-6 to the Under. Philadelphia is 7-6 ATS and 8-5 to the Under. Five of the last five Eagles games have finished Under.

Eagles vs. Raiders SGP

Over 38.5

Jalen Hurts Under 28.5 pass attempts

A.J. Brown anytime touchdown scorer

Bet it at DraftKings:

Model's Eagles vs. Raiders score prediction, picks

While Philadelphia is victorious in 83% of the model's simulations, Las Vegas offers more money line betting value at +600. The model does not have particularly strong leans for the spread or total. The Raiders cover in 51% of the simulations, while the Over hits in 52% of the sims.

Eagles vs. Raiders score prediction: Eagles 26, Raiders 14

Want more Week 15 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Philadelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 15 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.