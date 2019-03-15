Eagles re-sign Ronald Darby to one-year, prove-it deal after top corner suffers torn ACL in 2018

After visiting former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid during a free-agent stop in Kansas City this week, cornerback Ronald Darby has returned to the secondary in which he won Super Bowl LII, signing a one-year contract with the Eagles on Friday.

Announced by the Eagles via Twitter, the move secures Philadelphia a starting-caliber cornerback for 2019 while allowing Darby to prove his worth following a torn ACL that sidelined him for seven games in 2018.

Roster Move: #Eagles and CB Ronald Darby have agreed to terms on a one-year contract.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ICvWKgkMHf — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 15, 2019

Originally acquired from the Buffalo Bills in a trade during the 2017 preseason, Darby told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport before the start of free agency that the "Eagles really want me to stay where I'm at." Less than a week later, and after a visit with the Chiefs, the corner is officially back in Philly for his third season with the team -- and at the price of $8.5 million, according to Rapoport.

The Eagles dealt wide receiver Jordan Matthews and a third-round draft pick to the Bills for Darby, and since then they've gotten mixed results from the former Florida State standout. The 25-year-old had a number of big plays on the Eagles' run to Super Bowl LII in 2017, when he finished with three interceptions. But he's also missed 15 games in just two seasons in green, sitting out eight weeks during the Super Bowl season with a dislocated ankle.

At the very least, he offers the Eagles another high-upside player with starting experience at what was once a position of great need for the team. Fellow Super Bowl LII starter Jalen Mills, former second-round pick Sidney Jones, seven-game 2018 starter Rasul Douglas and slot revelation Cre'Von LeBlanc are among other names expected to see action at the spot in 2019.