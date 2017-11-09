Eagles re-sign Tim Jernigan for reported $48M, locking up piece of No. 1 run defense

The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL entering Week 10 at 8-1, and they've locked up one of the key veteran players who helped them get to this point.

As ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported via Twitter on Thursday, the Eagles have re-signed defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan to a four-year, $48 million contract extension. The deal, per the report and since confirmed by the team, includes $26 million in fully guaranteed money.

Eagles signed DT Timmy Jernigan to a 4-year extension, $48 million extension that includes $26 million fully guaranteed, per source. Here he is: pic.twitter.com/y4G3WtJjrD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2017

Jernigan was acquired by the Eagles in a swap of fifth-round draft picks in April following the departure of free agent Bennie Logan from Philadelphia's defensive line. Paired with Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox in the Eagles' trenches, where Philadelphia ranks No. 1 in run defense, the former Baltimore Ravens draft pick has logged 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks through nine games, although a handful of his tackles have also come behind the line of scrimmage.

#Eagles have signed DT Tim Jernigan to a four-year contract extension through the 2021 season.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/mjYcOzvbiZ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 9, 2017

A former Florida State standout, Jernigan, 25, would have been eligible to test free agency in 2018.

Cox is more than a year removed from signing his own big-money extension with the Eagles. The two-time All-Pro, who leads the team with 5.5 sacks, inked a six-year, $103 million pact in June 2016.