The Philadelphia Eagles were committed to re-signing Zack Baun in free agency and on Wednesday they made good on that goal, agreeing to terms on a three-year contract with the All-Pro linebacker. The deal is worth $51 million, per ESPN, making Baun one of the highest-paid off-ball linebackers in the league.

Baun will also receive $36 million guaranteed, as that places him as the third-highest paid off-ball linebacker in terms of guaranteed money. The former Saint indicated he wanted to return to Philadelphia after the Super Bowl LIX victory last month.

"Hopefully it's here. I love this place," Baun said. "And I really appreciate what they've done for my career and my family, and just everything.

Baun signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Eagles last March and moved to inside linebacker after defensive coordinator Vic Fangio thought he would be a good fit at a new position. He rewarded the Eagles, finishing with 151 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four passes defended, and an interception in 16 games.

He upped his game in the postseason, finishing with 33 tackles, three passes defended, a forced fumble, and two interceptions -- including one in the Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Baun is the first player since tackles became an official statistic in 1987 to have 150+ tackles and 5+ forced fumbles in a season.

There was support around the locker room for Baun to come back as well. Baun's success also carried over to teammate Nakobe Dean, who had 128 tackles, three sacks, four passes defended, and nine tackles for loss in his "prove-it" season as a starting linebacker on the Eagles defense.

"Kind of like my partner in crime in a sense," Dean said. "To have him out there, we kinda feed off each other. Kinda work off each other. But yea, we made each other better in many types of ways this year. Him making plays and me making plays."

The Eagles have a core piece locked up on their defense for the next several years, and committed big money to a linebacker in the process.